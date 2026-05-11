Rotary Club Launches Initiative To Revitalize Little Free Libraries

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The Fort Wayne Rotary Club’s newly formed Impact Club is calling on the residents of Fort Wayne to help “check the pulse” of the city’s neighborhood book-sharing network. Ten years after the club first partnered with the global Little Free Library nonprofit to install dozens of units across the community, the Impact Club is launching a major assessment and revitalization project to ensure these local literacy hubs continue to thrive for the next decade.

The Little Free Library Project was originally established as a centennial legacy project during the club presidency of Candace Schuler. Today, these libraries serve as vital neighborhood anchors, providing free access to books at fire stations, parks, schools, and private residences. However, a decade of Indiana weather and heavy use has left many units in need of maintenance and restocked shelves.

“When we launched this project, we wanted a lasting legacy that would build community through the power of books,” says Candace Schuler, Past President of the Fort Wayne Rotary Club. “Books spark curiosity and build empathy. Sharing them through neighborhood Little Free Libraries amplifies those good things and involves the entire community in the process.”

The Impact Club, a specialized committee of the Fort Wayne Rotary designed for members seeking a hands-on, service-centric model, is seeking data from the public to map out a revitalization plan. Residents are encouraged to visit their local Little Free Libraries and report back on their condition, stock levels, and usage via a brief community survey.

Community members can participate by visiting the survey link here: forms.gle/Pg1SmMexusJVKCm48

The data collected will allow the Impact Club to coordinate repair efforts, organize book drives, and identify areas where new libraries may be needed to close literacy gaps.

Launched in June 2025, the Impact Club is a modern evolution of the traditional Rotary model. By removing the traditional requirements of formal lunches and speakers, the Impact Club offers a leaner, evening-based membership focused exclusively on local service projects. It is designed for those who have a “service heart” but require a more flexible way to engage in high-impact community work.

The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne is part of a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change, across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.