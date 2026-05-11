Coming Soon: Fort Wayne Cherry Blossom Festival

2 min read

The Japanese American Association of Indiana festival steering committee has announced performer, vendor and contest details for the 19th Fort Wayne Cherry Blossom Festival, taking place Sunday, May 17, from noon to 6 p.m. at Purdue Fort Wayne, in and around the Walb Student Union Building. Admission and parking are free.

The festival will feature performing arts, children’s crafts and games, a Japanese-centric marketplace, Taste of Japan food vendors and three cultural contests offering monetary prizes. Organizers expect the event to draw 11,000 or more attendees, matching the attendance reached last year.

Stage performers and demonstrators scheduled to appear in the International Ballroom or Classic Ballroom include Fort Wayne Taiko; Kei Quinn, presenting a tea ceremony demonstration; Japan Karate-Do Genbuki; classical guitarist Daniel Quinn, performing Japanese compositions; Spirit Bomb; the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir Lyric Choir and Fort Wayne Suzuki Strings; Michael Tsugawa, 3rd Dan in the Japanese Kendama Association; Chicago Okinawa Kenjinkai; and Toki, a well-known performer and teacher of the koto, who will be accompanied by a pianist and dancer.

The Japanese-centric Marketplace will include Asian Styles, Japanese Saturday School, Daisuki, Ohio Kimono, Yamerpro, Legacy Games, Lady Laird, Tink Chan, Mary’s Klasrum, Strange Beauty Lab, Searing Lumber, Books, Comics & Things, Beans is Beads, SureShot Karaoke, featuring a karaoke experience using Japanese songs, and The Anime Stop.

Taste of Japan food vendors scheduled for the festival include Local Apple Cart, Dae Gee Fort Wayne, Kain Na! “Let’s Eat,” Banh Mi Pho Shop, All Over Creations, Kona Ice, Travel’in Tom’s Coffee, China King, Miyabi Sushi & Asian Cuisine, The Heart of Asian Fusion, Uramaki Sushi and Tokyo Dragon. Food vendors will be located outside in Walb’s Courtyard.

Festival attendees may also take part in haiku, anime drawing and cosplay contests. The anime drawing contest will take place from noon to 3 p.m. May 17. Contestants may draw an anime character or create original art. Prizes will be awarded for fan art and original art in several age categories, from elementary school-age children through adults. Winners will be announced at 5:15 p.m., and one or two entries may be selected for use in the following year’s festival promotion or T-shirt design.

Cosplay contest registration will take place from noon to 3:30 p.m. May 17. Competition entries must be related to some facet of Japanese culture, including manga, anime, history, cultural themes, J-Pop, J-Rock or video games. Entrants will be judged on costume, presentation and style during 30 seconds on stage. Participants will gather at 4:30 p.m. in the International Ballroom, and the competition will begin at 4:45 p.m.

More information about the festival and contests is available at cherryblossomfw.com/contests.