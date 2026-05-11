YMCA Sharks Masters Capture First-Ever State Championship

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The Fort Wayne YMCA Sharks Masters Swim Team (FWYS) made program history recently, earning a first-place finish at the Greater Indiana State Championships, at Elkhart Health and Aquatics.

Competing against a strong field of 22 teams from across Indiana, the Sharks delivered an outstanding all-around performance. A total of 15 FWYS swimmers represented the team, competing in a full slate of individual events and relays.

This victory marks a major milestone for the program, as it is the first GRIN state championship title in the history of the Fort Wayne YMCA Sharks Masters.

“Our swimmers showed incredible commitment, teamwork, and effort,” said coach Conner Pauly. “They trained consistently, supported one another, and executed at a high level when it mattered most.”

Swimmer Erika Horn-Gilmer emphasized the team’s camaraderie, “Masters swimming has been an incredibly inspiring and fun experience. The encouragement and support by teammates made winning state truly special.”

With this win, FWYS continues to build momentum and establish itself as a rising force in Masters swimming across the state.

The Fort Wayne YMCA Sharks Masters Swim Team welcomes swimmers of all ability levels, ages 18 to 100+, offering opportunities for fitness, competition, and community in a supportive team-oriented environment.