Four-Time Olympian Brings Local Message Of Hope

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“No one rebuilds alone. Every transformation begins when someone is given support, dignity, and belief,” said Chaunté Lowe, four-time Olympian, breast cancer survivor, author, Founder and CEO, Boundless Resilience.™ The Rescue Mission invites the community to hear her keynote message at the Raise the Bar Breakfast, on May 5, 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Parkview Mirro Event and Conference Center.

The Rescue Mission Raise the Bar Breakfast Keynote Speaker Chaunté Lowe, four-time Olympian, breast cancer survivor, author, founder and CEO, Boundless Resilience.™

Chaunté’s story reflects the heart of The Rescue Mission’s work: helping people rise after loss, regain confidence, and take the next step toward stability. Her message will affirm that resilience is not about perfection. It’s about process, courage, and community.

“This year’s theme symbolizes the work we do at The Rescue Mission and how we collaborate with others in our community. We raise the bar for those experiencing homelessness in how we care for and love our neighbors. We first see the person, then engage and advocate for human development. We work with each individual to remove barriers,” said Thomas McArthur, The Rescue Mission President and CEO.

Chaunté Lowe is a four-time U.S. Olympian, American record-holder, breast cancer survivor, and sought-after keynote speaker. Known for her powerful message on resilience and perseverance, Chaunté speaks to organizations nationwide about overcoming adversity, redefining success, and building strength through faith, discipline, and community.

Located in Fort Wayne, IN, with more than 120 years providing transformation, The Rescue Mission remains steadfast in its mission to provide, through the power of Jesus Christ, a home for the homeless, food for the hungry, and hope for the future. The organization remains committed to serving the community and those in greatest need. Visit fwrm.org to learn more, schedule a tour, volunteer, or donate.

Five sponsorship levels, from $1,500 to $10,000, include a variety of benefits. For sponsorship information, contact Laurie Brumbaugh, SR. V.P. of Philanthropy, lbrumbaugh@fwrm.org, or Jordan Latham, Gift Officer, jlatham@fwrm.org. Table sponsorship is a popular option for civic and business groups, faith-based organizations, and friend groups.

Registration is open through April 23, 2026. Register at app.betterunite.com/therescuemission-chaunteloweraisethebarbreakfast.