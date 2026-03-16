Fort Wayne Claims Title Of Award Winning City Water

2 min read

As the 2026 Winter Olympics drew to a close, Fort Wayne City Utilities brings home its own international gold medal for its superior drinking water.

At the 36th annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting, widely known as the “Olympics of Water,” judges awarded the Gold Medal in the Municipal Water category to water produced at the Three Rivers Filtration Plant.

More than 100 water entries from five continents competed across four categories: Municipal Water, Non-Carbonated Water, Sparkling Water, and Purified Drinking Water.

Judges spent the weekend comparing samples and awarded Fort Wayne the top honor in the municipal category. Fort Wayne led a strong field that included previous gold medal winners from California and Colorado. Presenters said it was the first year that all municipal winners were from the United States.

City Utilities has placed in the top five in previous years, but 2026 marks the first time Fort Wayne has claimed the Gold Medal.

“This award belongs to our team,” said Kumar Menon, Director of City Utilities. “From the operators at the plant to our engineers and field crews, they work every day to produce and deliver safe, great-tasting drinking water for our community. After placing in the top five in previous years and earning three consecutive Best Tasting Water awards in Indiana, we’re proud to bring home Gold, and grateful to our customers for the trust and support that make our work possible. Raise a glass, Fort Wayne.”

A panel of trained judges evaluated each entry using criteria similar to those of a wine tasting. Waters are rated on appearance, which should be clear and bright; aroma, which should be absent; taste, which should be clean and refreshing; mouth feel, which should be light; and aftertaste, which should leave you wanting more.

The Three Rivers Filtration Plant treats billions of gallons of drinking water each year for residents and businesses across the community. On average, a person drinks about 182 gallons of water per year, and for Fort Wayne residents, that water now carries international acclaim.

City Utilities has long been recognized for both the quality and safety of its water. In 2025, the utility received the 25-Year Director’s Award from the Partnership for Safe Water, presented by the Environmental Protection Agency and the American Water Works Association.