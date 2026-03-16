Seeking Donations For ‘Jars Of Love’ Peanut Butter Drive

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Lutheran Health Network is again asking the community to help stock local food pantries through its annual Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive, which runs from March 2 through March 30, 2026.

Now in its fourth year, the drive supports six area food banks and aims to collect 7,000 jars of peanut butter or other nut butters. Organizers say peanut butter remains one of the least donated pantry items, even though it is shelf stable and provides strong nutritional value for families facing food insecurity.

“At Lutheran Health Network, our care extends far beyond our hospital walls and into the heart of the community we serve,” said Lorie Ailor, CEO of Lutheran Hospital. “With food insecurity affecting up to 15% of our neighbors, we recognize that true wellness begins with access to nutrition. Through the Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive, we are proud to partner with local organizations to tackle hunger head-on and improve the well being of our region.”

The organizations set to benefit from the drive are Community Harvest Food Bank, Feeding Tomorrow’s Future Today: Food Packs for Hungry Kids, Wells County Food Bank, Combined Community Services, Miami County Helping Hands, and the Miami County Salvation Army.

Lutheran Health Network, one of the region’s largest employers, includes more than 6,000 employees, physicians, advanced practice providers, and volunteers. The network provides care through hospitals, specialty hospitals, physician offices, urgent care clinics, and outpatient centers across northeast Indiana.

Donation bins are available at Lutheran Health Network hospitals, OPS – Optimum Performance Sports, YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne wellness centers, Purdue Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne Komets, and Elevatus Architecture.

For more information, visit LutheranHealth.net. Dupont, Lutheran, Lutheran Downtown, Rehabilitation, and The Orthopedic hospitals are owned in part by physicians.