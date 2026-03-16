Spring Is The Time To Be Weather Aware

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Spring in Fort Wayne can feel like a release. Windows open, gardens awaken, and residents emerge to enjoy the sunshine, stroll through parks, and reconnect with the outdoors after the long winter. But it is also the season when weather can turn with little warning. Warm, moist air collides with colder systems, and a calm afternoon can become a night of heavy thunderstorms, damaging winds, flash flooding, or a tornado warning. That is why emergency officials say preparedness has to begin before dark clouds gather. As Allen County Office of Emergency Management Director Bernie Beier put it, “As warmer temperatures bring more energy to our weather, conditions change quicker and can be more severe.”

Fort Wayne’s tornado history shows why spring weather deserves respect. The National Weather Service records a tornado striking directly through downtown Fort Wayne on July 19, 1950. Another affected the city on March 18, 1953, and a small tornado caused damage in southeast Fort Wayne on March 3, 1955. A more significant storm hit neighborhoods near State Boulevard and Maplecrest Road on May 14, 1972. Additional tornadoes or suspected tornado impacts were documented on May 10, 1973, April 10, 1978, March 28, 1985, October 8, 1992, and May 26, 2001. More recently, an EF2 tornado struck the northeast side of Fort Wayne late on March 31, 2023, with peak winds of 120 miles per hour. The pattern is clear enough: tornado season is not confined to one month, but many of Fort Wayne’s documented events have happened in March, April, and May, right when people begin spending more time outdoors.

The May 26, 2001 storm remains one of the city’s most memorable modern tornadoes. The National Weather Service says it moved into Fort Wayne after earlier touchdowns west of the city, then damaged the Northcrest Shopping Center area near Coliseum Boulevard, flipped cars, tore roofing from buildings, and continued through other parts of the city. Officials had issued a tornado warning for Allen County before the worst of the damage reached Fort Wayne, a reminder that warnings matter only if people are prepared to act on them.

In Waynedale, preparedness also has a local civic history. In 2017, after years of discussion and community advocacy, an outdoor warning siren was installed at Southwest Fire District Station 1 on Old Trail Road near the Kroger area in the heart of Waynedale. The project was lead by the Waynedale Business Chamber’s President Jordan Cornwell, which gathered more than 1,700 petition signatures and raised more than $5,000 toward the nearly $26,000 cost. The installation restored a warning presence in an area that had long wanted stronger outdoor coverage.

Today, southwest Fort Wayne and the broader city are served by a network of Allen County outdoor warning sirens at fire stations, including those in the Wayne High School area, near Fort Wayne Country Club, Homestead High School, Sycamore Hills Golf Club, South Side High School, Headwaters Park, the University of Saint Francis, and just south of the airport near Breen Drive and Indianapolis Road. County officials stress, however, that sirens are meant for people who are outdoors. They are not designed to be your only alert system inside a house, especially overnight. Allen County says the sirens are activated for actual emergency situations such as tornado warnings, and they are routinely tested on the first Wednesday of each month at noon, weather permitting. Locations can be found here: gis.acimap.us/portal/apps/instant/basic/index.html?appid=80e2e0b6ff4643b0b96f9d52d6e1b59f.

That is why the best advice is to build layers into how you receive warnings. Keep Wireless Emergency Alerts enabled on your phone. Have a NOAA Weather Radio, especially for nighttime storms or power outages. Pay attention to local television, radio, and trusted weather coverage when severe weather is possible. The National Weather Service says a tornado watch means conditions are favorable and you should be ready to act. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar and you need to take shelter immediately.

If a tornado warning is issued, go at once to a basement or to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows. Put as many walls between yourself and the outside as possible, and protect your head and neck. If you are in a mobile home, vehicle, or outside, move to the nearest substantial shelter. Do not waste time stepping outside to look for the storm. Tornadoes can be wrapped in rain, arrive after dark, or move quickly enough that the first sign of danger is already too late.

In a season known for sudden change, the people who fare best are usually the ones who decided in advance what they would do when the warning came. Spring in Fort Wayne brings warmth and outdoor life, but severe weather can strike quickly. Being aware, staying informed, and having a plan ensures residents can enjoy the season safely.