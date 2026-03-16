Local Students Take Center Stage To Support Area Schools

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Believe In A Dream, a nonprofit that helps young people grow through hands-on programs in entrepreneurship, leadership, technology, and the arts, recently announced their 2026 String Dreams Concert. This inspiring community showcase, scheduled for May 17th at Wayne High School, serves as a powerful engine for local education and continues the organization’s tradition of reinvesting proceeds directly into school music programs.

Last year over 200 students from nine local schools participated in the String Dreams Concert. This year the concert is expected to grow to 300 students from 15 schools. “This program is one of the largest joint orchestral programs in the country combining students from various High and Middle schools,” says Believe In A Dream founder Jamal Robinson.

The announcement of this year’s concert follows a successful previous season, where Believe In A Dream provided the nine participating schools with a combined $2,000 for their orchestra programs, bringing total investment into 15 orchestral programs, over the last 14 years, to $80,000. These funds, earned through student participation, provide critical support for instrument maintenance, sheet music, and other essential resources that empower young musicians to thrive.

“Believe In A Dream fosters confidence and growth in youth through immersive experiences in entrepreneurship, leadership, and the musical arts,” said Megan McClellan, Executive Director. “By donating proceeds back to participating school programs, we ensure students have the foundation they need to pursue their passions and develop into the leaders of tomorrow.”

The May 17th concert at Wayne High School will highlight the collaborative effort between local educators and Believe In A Dream to keep the arts accessible and vibrant. This event is part of a broader season of community impact, which also includes the Making Dreams Come True Gala on March 26th. The Gala serves as a cornerstone for supporting the organization’s mission and ensuring the continued success of initiatives like the String Dreams Concert.

Members of the local community are invited to witness the impact of these unique partnerships. For more information regarding the upcoming concert, please visit believeinadream.com/masterthemusic/stringdreams.

To learn more about the 2026 Making Dreams Come True Gala, visit believeinadream.com/gala.

Believe In A Dream is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering confidence and growth in youth since 2011. Through immersive experiences in entrepreneurship, leadership, and the musical arts, the organization prepares students to maximize their potential and make a meaningful impact in their communities.