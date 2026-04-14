This Miserable Winter & How I Survived It | Around The Frame

2 min read

I’m not a big fan of winter; A bit of December snow, a White Christmas with just a few inches and then it can all disappear come New Year’s Day. I’ve been spoiled these past few years when it wasn’t so bitterly cold, the snow wasn’t so frequent, and the wind didn’t tear through my coat. This past winter Mother Nature was so cruel to parcel out a couple of warmer-than-average weather days only to plunge us back once again into the freezing cold and wind. Even now as I write this in the last days of March instead of going out like a lamb, Mother Nature sent March out with a BAM as we were struck with tornado weather! Will it ever end?

My heavy comforter comprised of polyester squares front and geometric back fabric.

To many of you who enjoy the winter weather and the skiing, skating, and sledding activities, I sound like a curmudgeon. It might be that turning 70 years old come November could be a factor that my body doesn’t tolerate the cold with age, although as my partner Heriberto can attest, I’m often cold even in June!

So how did I survive this miserable winter? Last autumn I was the successful bidder on an AAA Auction lot that included a vintage quilt I wanted to re-sell. Like most auction lots, it contained other items: My Pillow Guy bed sheets (donated to a thrift store), a small lap size quilt, and a twin-size knotted comforter. This comforter was made of scrap polyester squares on one side and a beautiful blue and green geometric design on the other. My first inclination was to remove the knots and sell the back fabric. Upon further inspection I decided the yarn was too thick and would leave holes in the back fabric that would make a potential buyer reluctant to purchase it. I noticed a few squares had seams undone and started working on them with it on my lap. Only then did I realize its heavy weight.

You may have heard of “weighted blankets” that are used as therapy for people with autism, anxiety, insomnia, etc. Well, my heavy comforter kept me toasty, allowing me to get better sleep. I laid a fleece blanket over the top bedsheet to keep my back warm then pulled the blanket over me. Soon I felt like Linus, always with a blanket in hand. Once I’m up, it is returned to the couch to keep me warm, while doing restoration work or watching TV. I’m so glad I found a solution so next winter I’ll be prepared for whatever Mother Nature deals us. Perhaps too, by then, I’ll have found a way to cope with Heriberto’s snoring!

Lois Levihn is the owner of Born Again Quilts restoration studio and vintage fabric shop 4005 South Wayne Ave. If you have a quilt or other textile story to share, contact her at 260-515-9446 or bornagainquilts.com.