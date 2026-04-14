Pearl Arts Receives $4 Million From Community Businessman

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Pearl Arts is proud to announce a $4 Million transformative gift from Mr. Larry Lee, a lifelong community businessman and philanthropist. This estate gift, along with an annual gift of $100,000, was envisioned to provide music lessons for up to 220 students annually in Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) through the Music Academy at Pearl Arts. This partnership with Pearl Arts and FWCS will be funded in perpetuity to expand access to arts education, foster creative development, and empower the next generation of artists in Northeast Indiana.

Since opening its doors in October of 2024, Pearl Arts has expanded its music lessons and ensembles to serve approximately 550 students per week. Of those students, 55% are from Fort Wayne Community Schools, and almost 70% qualify for tuition support at the Pearl Arts Music Academy.

Dr. Angie Fincannon, CEO and Executive Director of Pearl Arts, said, “This generous support from Mr. Larry Lee will ensure that students from FWCS who could not otherwise afford music lessons continue to receive opportunities and scholarships. His gift will most certainly make a difference, not only in each student’s musical abilities, but also in their trajectory and pathways for the rest of their life.”

Fort Wayne Community Schools Executive Director of Safety and Community Partnerships Matt Scheibel said, “FWCS has a long history of supporting students in the arts. By providing scholarships, Pearl Arts ensures that any student can experience their passion for music. We are truly grateful to Larry Lee for making it possible for FWCS students to grow their musical talents at Pearl Arts for years to come.”

When asked about his commitment to these gifts, Larry Lee said, “Over the past 25 years, Chuck Surack has made it his mission to introduce a joy for music to students at more than 500 elementary, middle, and high schools in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. With Pearl Arts Music Academy, he has taken that mission to the next level. Like Chuck, I believe that music belongs to all, not just to those who can afford private lessons, which is why it is my pleasure to finance these annual scholarships for motivated FWCS students in financial need. And, with the establishment of an endowment fund, Pearl Arts is helping ensure these scholarships remain available for students many generations from now.”

Pearl Arts is the vision of a small group of committed volunteers, including local philanthropists Chuck and Lisa Surack, to create a one-of-a-kind community hub for arts and entrepreneurship.