Working On Transient Homelessness Ordinance

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Mayor Sharon Tucker, City Council, and several community organizations who work with unhoused individuals and families have come together in support of an important homelessness matter.

Earlier this year, Mayor Tucker’s Administration proposed an ordinance that City Council passed that prohibits transient homeless individuals from being relocated to Fort Wayne unless a local shelter or service provider has agreed to accept them and provide support.

The practice of transporting individuals experiencing homelessness from their jurisdiction of origin in order to relocate to the City of Fort Wayne is associated with negative impacts on the health and safety of our community and strains public resources and public safety.

In order to preserve our limited availability of homelessness-related resources for the benefit of homeless residents currently residing in Fort Wayne, the City Administration and City Council have determined to sanction persons, entities, and their agents engaged in the transporting of transient homeless individuals from their jurisdictions of origin for the purpose of relocating individuals to the City of Fort Wayne. Individuals who are being transported into Fort Wayne will not be sanctioned, but the person or agency responsible for transporting them to the community would be.

The intent and purpose of this ordinance is to channel available resources to assist and support local homeless residents in Fort Wayne, while encouraging and motivating other jurisdictions to provide assistance and support for homeless individuals residing in their jurisdictions rather than relocating individuals to Fort Wayne to obtain assistance and support.

The City wants to ensure that surrounding municipalities and public safety agencies are aware of this law change in Fort Wayne city limits.

By working together, we can make a positive difference in the lives of individuals and families in need of help.

Under Mayor Tucker’s leadership, the City continues to be proactive in its efforts to address homelessness. Mayor Tucker is looking forward to a Homeless Resource Center coming to fruition as one example to assist in serving our community to meet current and future needs. It would offer comprehensive, low-barrier services to address immediate needs and pathways to permanent housing.

Last year, Mayor Tucker hired the City’s first homeless services manager. The City was also part of the effort with many community organizations and partners to implement a 24/7 winter contingency service for residents in need.

In addition, Mayor Tucker’s implementation of the National Opioid Settlement Committee has resulted in nearly $1.5 million going to 24 non-profit organizations that help individuals and families overcome the impacts of opioid and substance addiction.