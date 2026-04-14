Upcoming Earth Day Fort Wayne Events

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Once again, Little River Wetlands Project is hosting Earth Day Fort Wayne! This year’s event, however, moves to an exciting new location at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Environmental Resources Center (2101 E Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805)

Earth Day Fort Wayne will take place on Sunday, April 19 from 12 pm – 5 pm.

This annual event has been held since 2012, and is usually hosted at Eagle Marsh. This year, Earth Day Fort Wayne will take place at this new location in partnership with the Environmental Resources Center of Purdue Fort Wayne. The event will take place along the beautiful St. Joseph River and Rivergreenway Trail.

While the location is new, the heart of Earth Day Fort Wayne remains the same. This free, family-friendly event continues its mission of connecting the community with local conservation efforts while creating more space for hands-on learning, demonstrations, and engagement. Local environmental partners continue to be the foundation of the event, offering interactive experiences that inspire learning, action, and stewardship.

Event highlights include:

Live birds presented by Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehab

Hands-on activities for all ages

A 40-tree giveaway from the Tree Canopy Growth Fund

Educational presentations throughout the day

Local environmental organizations and sustainability partners

Food trucks & live music

The new location allows Earth Day Fort Wayne to grow while staying rooted in its purpose: celebrating local conservation work and building connections between people and the natural world.

Little River Wetlands is grateful for the Earth Day Fort Wayne sponsors: Davey Resource Group and Republic Services.

For more information: lrwp.org/earthday