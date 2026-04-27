Editorial | Travis Holdman (R) – Indiana State Senator, Dist. 19 Candidate

3 min read

Families across Northeast Indiana are getting squeezed. Groceries cost more. Gas costs more. Utilities cost more. Too often, politicians offer excuses instead of results.

State Senator Travis Holdman is different.

Before he stepped into the Statehouse, Holdman was locking up dangerous criminals as a deputy prosecutor. He did not just talk tough. He put criminals behind bars. That same approach defines his work today. In the State Senate, Holdman, who serves in leadership as Majority Caucus Chairman, has backed law enforcement, protected the unborn, defended the Second Amendment by supporting Constitutional Carry, fought to ban sanctuary cities, and worked to keep our communities safe.

While families feel the pressure of rising costs, Travis has focused on cutting them.

As Chairman of the powerful Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy, Travis has championed lowering state income taxes, cutting utility taxes, reducing property taxes, and eliminating the Death Tax. He also authored and passed legislation to bring Indiana’s tax code into compliance with President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill by eliminating state taxes on tips and overtime. And just last week, Travis demanded the Governor suspend the gas tax and he got it done. That is real relief that puts money back where it belongs, in your pocket, not the government’s.

As a small business owner, Travis understands that jobs come from people willing to take risks, not from government mandates. He has worked to cut red tape and create an environment where businesses can grow and succeed.

And despite the many lies being told about him, Travis has taken a strong stand to protect Indiana’s farmland. He voted to ban foreign adversaries like China from buying Hoosier farmland – protecting an essential resource and our national security.

And he has always supported policies that protect Indiana’s agricultural heritage for future generations.

His record has earned the trust of organizations that know what strong conservative leadership looks like. Travis is endorsed by the National Rifle Association, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, the Indiana Farm Bureau, National Federation of Independent Business, Indiana Manufacturers Association, Indiana Professional Firefighters, Fraternal Order of Police, and Northeast Indiana Right to Life. Those endorsements reflect a consistent record of standing up for public safety, economic growth, and conservative values.

That consistency comes from who he is. A man of faith. A husband. A father and grandfather. A leader who has spent his life serving others, from missionary work overseas to serving his church and community here at home.

At a time when many politicians shift with the wind, and bow to Washington DC, Travis Holdman stands firm. He doesn’t allow outside interests to tell him how to govern. He does not chase headlines. He delivers results.

On or before May 5, the choice is simple. Let’s keep a leader fighting for us in Indianapolis. Vote Travis Holdman for State Senate.

Authorized & paid for by Hoosiers for Holdman.

Publisher’s Note: In an effort to inform readers about local politics and encourage voter participation, The Waynedale News invited all candidates in the upcoming election, relevant to our readership area, to share information about their background and goals for the office they are seeking. Candidates were asked to keep their editorial focused on their own qualifications and not on attacking opponents, in keeping with our positive outlook and unbiased approach to news. Candidate submissions in this section are paid political advertising. Publication of these editorials does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by The Waynedale News.

However, this is just one of the candidates who accepted the opportunity to introduce themselves to you! We encourage readers to use all of our political editorials as a part of their research, learn more about each candidate, and most importantly, vote on or before May 5 at their designated polling location. More information is available at allencountyinvoters.gov.