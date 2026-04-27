New Businesses Join Waynedale Community

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With spring in the air and flowers beginning to bloom across Waynedale, more residents are spending time out in the community, returning to longtime favorites and discovering new places they may have passed by before. It is the kind of season that encourages people to slow down, look around, and reconnect with what is close to home. For local businesses, that renewed activity can bring more foot traffic, new customers, and new opportunities to become part of the community’s daily life.

Eggs & Salsa Catering ~ facebook.com/waynedalecafe

New businesses do more than fill storefronts. They strengthen the local economy, expand the options available to residents, and bring new energy to the area. From restaurants and retail to professional services and specialty offerings, each one adds something different while contributing to the growth and character of the neighborhood. In a community like Waynedale, where personal connections still matter, businesses can quickly become more than places to shop or dine. They become part of what makes the area feel welcoming, active, and alive.

Here is a quick look at several new businesses in the area:

Waynedale Domino’s (5905 Bluffton Rd) adds another convenient dining option for local residents with delivery and carryout service.

Jay Peace Photography (2519 Lower Huntington Road) brings a creative service to the area, offering professional photography through an award-winning, published photographer.

Coney Dog Cafe (4935 Bluffton Rd) adds a casual hometown dining spot, serving coney dogs, sliders, burgers, fries, and more in a setting centered on friendly service.

Korean Fried Chicken (2801 Lower Huntington Rd) adds international flavor to the local food scene, giving diners a nearby option for Korean-style fried chicken.

Eggs & Salsa Catering (5700 Bluffton Rd), an extension of Waynedale Cafe, builds on a familiar local name while expanding into catering with scratch-made meals, customizable menus, and service for everything from corporate lunches to weddings and private gatherings.

Crell Law (2712 Lower Huntington Rd) adds a professional service presence to the area, offering legal guidance in family law, personal injury, and business and commercial law.

24/7 Cars (7015 Bluffton Rd) expands local automotive options through used vehicle sales, financing, trade-in support, and service offerings.

Supporting local business growth matters because it reflects confidence in a community’s future. When new businesses open, they create jobs, broaden the goods and services available to residents, and give people more reasons to stay and spend locally. That spending creates a ripple effect, supporting property owners, suppliers, employees, and neighboring businesses while helping more dollars remain in the community.

At the same time, supporting local businesses is about more than economics. Local owners often have a direct stake in the well-being of the area. They sponsor teams, donate to fundraisers, support events, and build relationships with the people they serve. In many cases, they are doing more than running a business. They are helping shape the character of the community.

It is also important to recognize long-standing businesses, because they carry part of a community’s history. These are the businesses that have weathered economic downturns, changing shopping habits, road construction, and shifting demographics, yet continue to serve local families. Their longevity reflects trust, consistency, and a record of community connection. A healthy local economy needs both: room for new businesses to grow and lasting appreciation for the businesses that have helped hold the community together for years.

Did one of your new favorite area businesses not make the list? Comment on this article on The Waynedale News Facebook page.