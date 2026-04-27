Editorial | Ewelina Connolly (R) – Allen County Commissioner, Dist. 3 Candidate

4 min read

My name is Ewelina Connolly, and I am running for Allen County Commissioner because I believe in the promise of this community—and in our responsibility to protect and strengthen it for future generations.

I came to Allen County as a young immigrant from Poland in pursuit of the American Dream. Like so many, I arrived with hope, determination, and a belief that hard work and personal responsibility could create opportunity. Over the past 30 years, Allen County has become my home. It is where I built my family, developed my career, and dedicated myself to serving others.

I am not a career politician. My path to this race does not come from political ambition—it comes from a life rooted in service. As a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Clinical Addictions Counselor, and long term community leader, I have spent my career working alongside individuals and families navigating real challenges. I have seen firsthand what happens when systems fail people—and what is possible when leadership is responsive, accountable, and grounded in the needs of the community. That experience is what led me to step forward and run.

My faith and family are central to who I am. My family and I are parishioners at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where we are continually reminded of the importance of service, responsibility, and caring for others. Those values guide both my personal life and my approach to leadership.

I am a conservative Republican and I believe in limited, accountable government, strong public safety, and policies that empower—not burden—families and small businesses. I believe local government should be efficient, transparent, and focused on results.

My platform is grounded in three core priorities.

First, public safety. The most basic responsibility of government is to keep people safe. I will work closely with our Sheriff, Fire, and EMS departments to ensure they have the resources, staffing, and coordination needed to respond when it matters most. Response time, preparedness, and smart investment in emergency services are not optional—they are essential.

Second, economic development and quality of place. Allen County is growing, and we must be intentional about how we grow. I support a pro-business environment that attracts new employers while strengthening the businesses already here. At the same time, we must continue investing in the quality of life that makes people want to live, work, and raise families here.

Third, smart growth and infrastructure. Growth without planning creates long-term problems. I will focus on maintaining and improving our roads, bridges, and essential infrastructure while supporting responsible zoning and land-use decisions that balance development with sustainability and community needs.

Throughout my career, I have worked across sectors—nonprofit, public health, and community development—bringing people together to solve complex problems. I believe leadership is not about rhetoric, but about results. It is about listening, building trust, and making decisions grounded in both data and real-world impact.

Allen County gave my family the opportunity to build a life. Now, I am committed to giving back by ensuring our county remains strong, safe, and full of opportunity.

I am committed to working for you and with you to build a stronger Allen County.

I am asking for your support and for your vote!

Authorized & paid for by Connolly for Allen County.

Publisher’s Note: In an effort to inform readers about local politics and encourage voter participation, The Waynedale News invited all candidates in the upcoming election, relevant to our readership area, to share information about their background and goals for the office they are seeking. Candidates were asked to keep their editorial focused on their own qualifications and not on attacking opponents, in keeping with our positive outlook and unbiased approach to news. Candidate submissions in this section are paid political advertising. Publication of these editorials does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by The Waynedale News.

However, this is just one of the candidates who accepted the opportunity to introduce themselves to you! We encourage readers to use all of our political editorials as a part of their research, learn more about each candidate, and most importantly, vote on or before May 5 at their designated polling location. More information is available at allencountyinvoters.gov.