First Lady ‘IN’spires Healthy Families

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Indiana First Lady Maureen Braun announced the launch of INspire Healthy Families, a new Indiana Department of Health initiative that she is championing. The purpose of INspire Healthy Families is to help Hoosier families build healthier habits together through simple, practical daily choices.

Rooted in the belief that strong families are built at home, INspire Healthy Families encourages parents, grandparents, and children to make wellness a shared priority in ways that feel fun, realistic, and sustainable.

To kick off the initiative, First Lady Braun released a video challenging Hoosier families to make a commitment to Mom this Mother’s Day by sharing a healthy plate that includes protein, vegetables, and fruit, and by spending 10 minutes moving together.

“Spending time moving together can be as simple as Mom and the kids dancing together, 10 minutes of basketball outside, a family walk, hula hooping, or anything else that gets everyone moving,” said First Lady Braun.

Beyond Mother’s Day, the initiative encourages Hoosier families to make that commitment not just for one day, but every day.

“Healthy habits do not have to be complicated,” said First Lady Braun. “When families share a healthy meal and make time to move together, they are investing in their health and in one another. My hope is that families across Indiana will join me in taking these simple steps toward healthier lives.”

Hoosier families can follow along on the First Lady’s social media pages (Facebook and Instagram ) as she works to INspire healthy families across Indiana. Families are also invited to share how they are staying healthy together by using #INspireHealthyFamilies.