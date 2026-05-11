Purdue University Fort Wayne Shatters Day Of Giving Record

3 min read

Purdue University Fort Wayne has set a new benchmark for generosity, raising a record-breaking $1,505,909 during its 24-hour Day of Giving on Wednesday, April 29. The milestone represents the largest amount raised in recent years and reflects an extraordinary outpouring of support from alumni, donors, faculty, staff, students, and community partners.

This year’s Day of Giving was defined by momentum, engagement, and a shared commitment to student success. A significant portion of the funds raised will directly support student scholarships, helping ensure that a Purdue Fort Wayne education remains accessible and affordable for students across Northeast Indiana and beyond.

“This is more than a fundraising milestone, it’s a powerful statement about who we are and the impact we have,” said Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer. “Our community believes in Purdue Fort Wayne and in the students we serve. These investments will help us prepare the next generation of leaders, innovators, and professionals who will drive the economic future of our region.”

Support for students extended across every corner of campus. Donors showed strong enthusiasm for Purdue Fort Wayne’s NCAA Division I athletics programs in the Horizon League, providing critical resources to support student-athletes as they compete at the highest level while earning their degrees. At the same time, growing support for club sports highlights the importance of providing opportunities for students to stay engaged, compete, and build community through club athletics in a more flexible and inclusive environment.

Academic programs also saw meaningful investment, with donors stepping forward to support all the colleges and schools across campus. These contributions will enhance academic offerings, expand

opportunities for hands-on learning, and strengthen the university’s ability to meet evolving workforce demands.

Beyond the dollars raised, the day generated remarkable energy across campus. Students, faculty, and staff actively participated by creating and sharing social media content that captured the excitement of the moment. This widespread engagement showcased the passion and pride of the Purdue Fort Wayne community and highlighted the life-changing experiences the university provides every day.

Bethany Clapper, interim executive director of development, emphasized the broader impact of the day. “We are incredibly grateful to every donor who chose to invest in Purdue Fort Wayne. Their generosity directly supports our students and strengthens our ability to serve this region. Days like this remind us that our community understands the value of higher education and believes in the role we play in shaping the workforce and future of Northeast Indiana.”

As the premier public university serving Northeast Indiana, Purdue Fort Wayne plays a critical role in developing talent, supporting economic growth, and advancing innovation across the region. The success

of this year’s Day of Giving reinforces the university’s position as a driving force in preparing graduates who are ready to meet workforce needs and make a lasting impact in their communities.

With record-breaking support and growing momentum, Purdue Fort Wayne continues to invest in what matters most, its students, its community, and the future of Northeast Indiana.

Purdue University Fort Wayne is the largest university in northeast Indiana and is part of the Purdue University system. Purdue Fort Wayne is uniquely positioned to serve the region as a crossroads of intellectual, social, economic, and cultural advancement. Rigorous academics are combined with a focus on student success across prestigious degree programs taught by more than 300 full-time faculty. More than 7,400 students of diverse ages, ethnicities, and nationalities pursue their education on the nearly 600-acre campus. A majority of the Mastodon Alumni Community’s 55,000+ living members reside and work in Indiana, which contributes significantly to the state’s economy, vitality, and intellectual strength. The university is a member of the Horizon League athletics conference, and fields 14 NCAA Division I sports teams. For more information, visit pfw.edu.