From Seed To Marsh: Volunteers Making A Lasting Difference | Local Volunteer Spotlight

5 min read

April showers might be necessary to bring May flowers, but this month has certainly brought a large amount of rain our way. Fortunately, we have our local wetlands to help absorb some of that floodwater. Wetlands are not simply beautiful landscapes; they serve as essential infrastructure in our community. Places like Eagle Marsh protect neighborhoods by absorbing floodwater, filtering pollutants, and providing critical habitat for wildlife found nowhere else.

Little River Wetlands Project (LRWP) is a nonprofit land trust founded in 1990 with the goal of restoring and preserving wetlands in the watershed of the Little River, a headwater tributary of the Wabash River. LRWP began as a partnership among members from ACRES Land Trust, Fox Island Alliance, the Fort Wayne Chapter of the Izaak Walton League, and the Stockbridge Audubon Society. These partners shared concern that more than 85% of Indiana’s wetlands had already been destroyed. LRWP became a community restoration effort to help bring back some of these lost wetlands. Because wetlands are complex ecosystems, the partners knew education would need to be a key part of their mission.

David C. Kuehl, PhD., MDiv., Development Administrator for Little River Wetland Project shares, “Our mission is to restore and protect wetlands in the historic watershed of the Little River, a major tributary of the Wabash River, and to provide educational opportunities that encourage good stewardship of wetlands and other natural ecosystems.”

Today, their staff of six manage more than 1,300 acres of wetlands in the Little River Valley and continue working to acquire additional properties.

“Over time we have acquired more and more wetland properties,” continues David. “Some are simply to protect. Others, such as Eagle Marsh, were once farm fields that needed to be restored to their original wetland conditions. This has led to our adding permanent full-time staff who manage our 600+ volunteers and lead our efforts to protect and restore our preserves.”

One such volunteer is Jose Fernandez, who this month celebrates his one-year anniversary with Little River Wetlands Project – very fitting during National Volunteer Month. As a new resident of Fort Wayne, Jose wanted to get involved in the community while meeting like-minded people.

“I enjoy spending time walking in the wetlands, and because of that, I want to help ensure future generations can experience the ecological, recreational, and cultural benefits they provide,” Jose shares. “I wish more people understood that even one person can make a meaningful difference. Every contribution helps support and sustain conservation efforts.”

Jose’s typical shift begins with a briefing about the event, including what to expect and the purpose behind the work. From there, he works alongside other volunteers, learning, enjoying the outdoors, and helping preserve the wetlands.

One of his favorite experiences has been spotting eagles in the marshes, including the opportunity to see eaglets. He has also enjoyed some beautiful sunsets at Eagle Marsh and appreciates that the wetlands provide a natural space where the community can relax and connect with nature.

“Jose is one of my most active and consistent volunteers,” says Charles Sifferlen, Preserve and Volunteer Steward with LRWP. “He’s helped with trash pickup, ‘Volunbeering event’, many stewardship workdays, and always brings a bright personality along with his hard-working attitude. It’s been a joy getting to know him, and I can see his passion shine through in his commitment to our mission.”

The fruits of his labor bring Jose particular satisfaction, especially when he returns to areas where he and other volunteers removed invasive species and planted native seeds and now sees those plants growing and thriving. Through volunteering, he has also become more aware of environmental issues such as litter in areas he frequents.

David elaborates, “One of our preserves, Eagle Marsh East, had been invaded by various invasive species that crowded the trails and made certain paths impassable. However, a small group of volunteers took on stewarding this preserve and, over one year, completely rehabilitated the trail system. Where there were downed trees, there are now cleanly cut stumps. Where the borders of the trails were once honeysuckle, they are now clear and scenic. One volunteer even took on the project of replacing a deteriorating bridge over the pond, literally building bridges to unite volunteers and show what a small group of committed individuals can accomplish.”

Beyond managing water, wetlands help stabilize local climates by storing carbon and cooling surrounding areas. They also support wildlife that contributes to pollination and natural pest control affecting nearby farms and gardens. Even if someone never sets foot in a marsh, wetlands are protecting their homes, improving their water quality, and supporting the broader environment they depend on every single day.

David adds, “One misconception is that wetlands are disease-infested wastelands with little value. Sure, they are home to mosquitoes, but they also host many predators that consume those mosquitoes. In healthy wetlands, these are kept in harmonious balance. It is only when wetlands become degraded, usually by humans, that they begin to look and function in an unpleasant manner. A healthy wetland is a working landscape that supports humanity and wildlife alike.”

LRWP offers many kinds of volunteer opportunities. Trail Stewards monitor the condition of walking trail systems. The Seed to Marsh program involves collecting and sowing native seeds from Eagle Marsh. Monthly stewardship workgroups assist with invasive species removal. Every first Wednesday, volunteers can also participate in ‘Volunbeering’ at Hop River Brewing Company, working together on projects while enjoying good food, conversation, and community.

Little River Wetlands Project is a privately funded nonprofit that does not rely on government funding. To learn more about LRWP events—such as their Fragapalooza Fundraising Gala in May—to donate, or to explore volunteer opportunities, visit lrwp.org.

Jose encourages others to participate, “There are many opportunities available through the Volunteer Center. I’ve gotten involved in other outdoor opportunities, such as volunteering with the Greenway Rangers. If something interests you, give it a try. If you find yourself looking forward to the next event, you’ve likely found something meaningful.”

This Volunteer Spotlight is presented by the Volunteer Center, dedicated to connecting people who want to volunteer with local nonprofits in need. Learn more at volunteerfortwayne.org.