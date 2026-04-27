Celebrate Learning, Community & The Power Of Stories

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The Literacy Alliance and the Friends of the Allen County Public Library (ACPL) are proud to present A Night at the Library. The event will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 6:30 PM at the Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, in Downtown Fort Wayne.

A Night at the Library is an after-hours celebration of learning, community, and the power of stories. Guests will enjoy a full buffet and bar service, an online auction, a live art experience, and guided tours of the library. Proceeds from the evening will directly support vital education initiatives at The Literacy Alliance and library programs through the Friends of the ACPL, with all proceeds split evenly between the two organizations.

Among the highlights of the evening is a live art experience featuring artist America Carrillo, who will create an original work during the event to be featured in a special raffle. Guests will also enjoy exclusive after-hours access and guided tours throughout the building.

VIP tickets include a behind-the-scenes tour limited to just 60 guests. Led by Director of Special Collections Curt Witcher and Federal Government Documents librarian Jacob Schmotzer, the tour takes guests through the library’s lower levels, including the Fine Books Room and rarely seen historic government documents and special collections materials, and a few more surprises!

Tickets are $100 each, with a four-ticket general admission package available for $350. VIP Experience tickets are $150 each and are limited. All ticket purchases include a year-long Friends of the ACPL membership. Tickets and additional information are available at literacyalliance.org/night.

Reserve your tickets today and be part of a night where community, education, and the library come together to celebrate one powerful truth: literacy changes lives.

For more than 50 years, The Literacy Alliance has been driven by a simple yet powerful truth: Literacy changes lives. Our mission is to empower people through education. But we are more than educators. TLA’s free programs are catalysts for empowerment, helping adults gain the skills they need to succeed in the workplace, support their families, and participate fully in the community. From high school equivalency preparation to English language learning and workforce development initiatives, our programs open doors to opportunity and economic mobility. We also work alongside schools and community partners to support K to 3 reading proficiency across Allen County, recognizing that strong readers today become confident learners, skilled workers, and engaged community members tomorrow. To learn more about The Literacy Alliance and discover how our partners help strengthen our community, visit literacyalliance.org. Together, we can create a brighter future, one student at a time.