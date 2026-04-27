Historic Swinney Homestead Open House & Plant Sale

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The Historic 1844 Swinney Homestead will open its doors to the public on Friday, May 1, for a free open house and plant sale hosted by Settlers, Inc. Guests are invited to tour the homestead, learn more about activities planned for the coming year, and sign up for 2026-2027 Settlers, Inc. memberships. New members are welcome.

Held at the same time, the annual plant sale will feature container-grown herbs, blooming annuals, and perennial “diggings” from the Homestead gardens as well as the gardens of Settlers and Friends. Most perennial diggings will be priced at $4 per pot unless otherwise marked. Proceeds from the sale will go toward the maintenance and restoration of the Swinney Homestead.

Community members who would like to donate garden plants or houseplants are encouraged to do so. Donated plants should be labeled and placed in a take-home container such as cottage cheese cartons, milk jug bottoms with drainage holes, or plastic bags. Donations may be dropped off in the backyard of the Homestead on Wednesday, April 29, from 9 to 11 a.m., Thursday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to noon, and before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 1.

Organizers are also inviting local garden lovers to help maintain the Swinney Gardens. Volunteers typically work on Wednesday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m., and no experience is required. Tools are available, though volunteers are encouraged to bring any favorite gardening tools or knee pads, along with comfortable work clothes, gloves, sunscreen, and a sunhat. Those interested are asked to call the evening before to confirm the schedule.

For plant sale questions, contact 2026 Plant Sale Chairman Steve Miranda at garden1023@aol.com with “Plant Sale” in the subject line or call 260-610-1075. For questions about the Swinney Homestead, call Norene Brown at 260-637-8622.