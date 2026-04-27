Politicians & Residents Outline SW Quarry Project Concerns

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www.noquarryonhomestead.com generated a map of potentially affected neighbors.

The proposed quarry project in southwest Allen County is drawing mounting public opposition as elected officials, environmental groups and residents press county leaders to reject or closely scrutinize the development.

The proposal has been referred to publicly by several names, including Homestead Quarry, Little River Valley Quarry and the Southwest Quarry Project, with community opposition centered on its potential effects on nearby neighborhoods, schools, health care facilities and the Little River Valley.

On April 13, the entire Fort Wayne Common Council sent a letter to the Allen County Board of Commissioners urging significant consideration of public concerns and stating that residents living near the proposed development “do not want the quarry allowed to develop.” The council wrote that the request was not simply a matter of neighborhood resistance, but an acknowledgment that the project is “an intensive development that will permanently change the lives of people in its proximity.” The letter also pointed to opposition already voiced by Southwest Allen County Schools and IU Health leadership.

The county responded by emphasizing the process. In a statement released after the council’s letter, Commissioner Ron Turpin, writing on behalf of all three commissioners, said the quarry request itself would not be heard by the Allen County Plan Commission, but by the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals because it involves a use variance for agricultural land. At the same time, he said the applicant is seeking to rezone two parcels, one to industrial and one to shopping center-commercial, and those requests would go through the Plan Commission. The county’s response also said officials want the public informed well before the Board of Zoning Appeals hearing so residents understand the plans and have an opportunity to be heard.

That distinction is now central to the public discussion. While many opponents have broadly referred to county review, the county says different pieces of the multifaceted project will move through different boards, and that some components may never come before the commissioners for a vote if only Board of Zoning Appeals approval is required. The county also noted that the public can track the project through Allen County’s Department of Planning Services website, allencounty.in.gov/281/Department-of-Planning-Services.

While opposition has continued to grow, The Waynedale News has received multiple editorials. The Little River Wetlands Project said the proposed quarry and any related material processing or infrastructure are contrary to its mission of restoring and protecting wetlands in the historic Little River watershed. Its board-approved statement warned of concerns involving local water resources, human health and well-being, and wildlife. The Southwest Conservation Club followed with its own statement of opposition, citing concerns about changes to the hydrology of the Little River Valley, possible health impacts to residents in Waynedale and southwest Allen County, and risks to native organisms. Meanwhile, resident and precinct committeeman Taylor Crane submitted a personal statement describing his experience living near an existing quarry, saying blasting, vibration, and dust have already shown him what such operations can mean for quality of life.

The ‘No Quarry on Homestead’ group has framed the issue as a long-term fight over the future of the Little River Valley and the surrounding community. To date, the organization has gathered 7,800 signatures on their online petition, and has raised $8,350 towards the effort.

Readers can find a selection of editorials that have been submitted to The Waynedale News below.

Notably, The Waynedale News has not received any editorials in favor of the project.

The debate now appears headed toward a broader public showdown, with county boards expected to weigh the project’s zoning and land-use requests while residents and institutions continue organizing against it. Residents looking for more information can attend the special public hearing scheduled for 5:30p on May 26 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum with details on the Allen County Department of Planning Services website, where county officials say more information is forthcoming.

Statement From Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker On The Proposed Quarry Development

I have received several emails from concerned residents about the proposed quarry development in southwest Allen County.

The city of Fort Wayne and my office as mayor do not have jurisdiction over the quarry situation as it falls outside of city limits.

However, I don’t believe that the quarry is a good project for the area.

Economic development is critical to the current and future success of our community. Just as important is the quality of life of individuals, families, and surrounding businesses that could be negatively impacted by the quarry.

Fort Wayne and Allen County continue to grow and thrive through new and expanded businesses and more people calling our city and county home. Let’s make certain that all aspects of the proposal have been examined and thoroughly vetted to ensure we’re proceeding in the appropriate manner to preserve our great community.

I will continue to watch the situation closely and represent my constituents in the best manner possible. Ultimately, governing bodies in Allen County will determine what happens with the site.

Office Of The Fort Wayne Common Council Letter To Allen County Board Of Commissioners

Dear Commissioners,

We are reaching out today in the spirit of collaboration. Every resident of Fort Wayne is a resident of Allen County. And although you represent the additional residents not included inside the boundaries of incorporated Fort Wayne, there is significant overlap in the needs of both of these types of Allen County residents. We write to you today as the elected representatives of a portion of your constituency.

As a legislative body, the members of the Fort Wayne Common Council understand the diligence that goes into making land use decisions, understanding the process of allowing the Plan Commission members to hold a public hearing and vet out the specifics of projects before making a final decision. These decisions have real and lasting impacts on the lives of citizens and must be balanced against the desire to remain a business-friendly destination with strong development opportunities. We appreciate your conscientiousness in this process.

With this understanding, we would be remiss if we did not advocate for our mutual constituents, who we are hearing from loud and clear: they do not want the quarry allowed to develop. And these residents of Fort Wayne and Allen County are adjacent to the proposed development and will be significantly impacted by this development. We stand with these neighbors in asking for significant consideration on this, along with the public requests of the Southwest Allen County School board and IU Health leadership. This is not a NIMBY request – this is an acknowledgement that this is an intensive development that will permanently change the lives of people in its proximity.

We greatly respect the duty that you will soon undertake, and we appreciate the members of the Allen County Plan Commission participating in this civic activity. We support you in continuing to promote healthy and sustainable development in all of Allen County. We must stand with our residents who are staunchly opposed to this development and the numerous impacts that could develop from it. Thank you for your time, consideration, and service to the community.

Sincerely,

Scott Myers

Fort Wayne Common Council, District 4

Fort Wayne Common Council, District 4 Paul Ensley

Fort Wayne Common Council, District 1

Fort Wayne Common Council, District 1 Russell Jehl

Fort Wayne Common Council, District 2

Fort Wayne Common Council, District 2 Nathan Hartman

Fort Wayne Common Council, District 3

Fort Wayne Common Council, District 3 Geoff Paddock

Fort Wayne Common Council, District 5

Fort Wayne Common Council, District 5 Rohli Booker

Fort Wayne Common Council, District 6

Fort Wayne Common Council, District 6 Martin Bender

Fort Wayne Common Council, At-Large

Fort Wayne Common Council, At-Large Michelle Chambers

Fort Wayne Common Council, At-Large

Fort Wayne Common Council, At-Large Thomas Freistroffer

Fort Wayne Common Council, At-Large

Board Of Commissioners’ Statement In Response To Fort Wayne City Council Letter

At its public meeting on Tuesday night, the Fort Wayne Common Council (City Council) discussed a letter that it had sent to the Allen County Board of Commissioners on Monday morning, April 13, 2026. The Board of Commissioners responded to their letter just after Noon on Monday more than 24 hours before the Common Council’s meeting. To ensure that all local media outlets have the entirety of the Board of Commissioners’ response, it is restated here in full.

Commissioner Ron Turpin responded on behalf of all three Commissioners in an email to the Common Council, in which he wrote:

“Thank you Council for your note to us on this important topic. We appreciate your feedback. We do feel it is important to clarify something that is in your letter; it is not the Plan Commission that will be hearing the request for the quarry, it will be the Board of Zoning Appeals as the request is for a use variance for Agricultural land. In parallel, the applicant is looking to rezone two parcels (one to Industrial and the other to Shopping Center/Commercial). Those two requests go through the Plan Commission. We want to make sure that you are aware of this when you talk with your constituents about the proposal.

Please note that it is our desire, as a Board of Commissioners, to ensure that US Aggregates, as the potential owner of this project, inform the public as to their plans well before the BZA meeting occurs, which they have done and are continuing to do. This to ensure that the public is aware of what this project is and how it impacts them and then has an opportunity to be heard from by us, their elected officials. We have learned from other large-scale projects in our community that when things are not done this way, that the public loses trust in their elected officials; we do not want that to occur here.”

It is important to recognize that a multifaceted project like this must work its way through the regulatory process dictated by Indiana State Code and outlined in the Allen County Zoning Ordinance. This process begins in the Department of Planning Services (DPS) and then makes its way to the Allen County Plan Commission and/or the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA), depending on the specific components of the project. If a component only requires BZA approval – like a special use variance – the component will not come before the Commissioners for a vote.

The public can follow any project’s course on the DPS website. Department of Planning Services staff have included details about a Special Hearing of the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals and the Allen County Plan Commission at the top of the landing page.

Giaquinta & Miller Issue Statement On Proposed Quarry Project

We have heard from many constituents across Allen County opposed to the proposed limestone quarry, and we want them to know their voices matter. We join them in opposition to the proposed development.

We support economic development that creates jobs and strengthens our region. But development must be compatible with the communities it surrounds. This proposal raises legitimate questions about air quality, groundwater, wetland preservation, and the long-term character of a neighborhood that includes schools, a major health campus and thousands of families.

We encourage all affected residents to attend the May 26 public hearing at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and make their voices heard.

Rep. Judy Provides Update On Proposed Quarry Planned In Southwest Allen County

The proposed quarry site is located near established residential neighborhoods, Lafayette Meadows Elementary School within the Southwest Allen County Schools district and nearby medical facilities operated by IU Health. As discussions on the proposal continue, residents have raised concerns about how the project could affect traffic patterns, safety and the surrounding community.

Judy said he has been in direct communication with constituents and local officials sharing concerns about the project’s proposed location. Judy noted the potential impacts on the surrounding area such as increased noise, dust and industrial activity, as well as how those factors could impact the local environment and quality of life.

“I appreciate constituents who have reached out to share their perspectives,” Judy said. “Given the proximity to health care facilities, schools and residential areas, there are important considerations about how this type of development may affect day-to-day operations, nearby neighborhoods and the surrounding environment, including potential impacts to nearby nature preserves. As elected officials, our first obligation is to ensure the well-being of our constituents. I encourage members to continue to share their input with me so I can be a resource and voice for our community.”

Emphasizing that land-use decisions are made at the local level, Judy said he will continue to stay engaged as the process moves forward and encourages residents to remain informed, attend public meetings and share feedback with local officials.

Judy’s office remains available to answer questions and hear comments or concerns. He remains committed to serving the people of House District 83 and welcome Hoosiers to contact his office at in.gov/h83 or 317-232-9741.

Little River Wetlands Project Position Statement On The Proposed Quarry Project Along Homestead Road

The Little River Wetlands Project is a non-profit land trust with a mission “to restore and protect wetlands in the historic watersheds associated with the Little River, and to provide educational opportunities that encourage good stewardship of wetlands and other natural ecosystems.” We envision “a network of natural and restored wetlands in the Little River and associated watersheds, protected in perpetuity to provide cleaner water, better flood control, more contiguous wildlife habitat, wetland education, and open natural spaces that people value and enjoy.”

That developing network includes our properties in the Little River Valley, not only Eagle Marsh, but also lesser-known holdings to the southwest, such as Arrowhead Marsh and Buttonbush Bottoms. Collectively, the valley provides an unmatched opportunity to restore ecosystem functionality, provide wildlife habitat and ecosystem services, and educate the community about the benefits of wetlands.

The proposed quarry, and any material processing and infrastructure associated with it, are contrary to our mission and vision, and thus, we are unable to support it. While many more details are needed to better understand the quarry project, the proposed development raises significant concerns about consequences to local water resources, human health and well-being, and wildlife.

Proposals such as this highlight the importance of proactively conserving wetlands before the opportunities to do so are lost. We welcome the community to partner with Little River Wetlands Project and other land trusts of the region, whose work to protect land in perpetuity benefits us all.

Should the development proceed, we would strive to collaborate with all parties to continue to pursue our mission and vision. Namely, we seek to restore and protect wetlands to maximize their benefit for our community now and into the future.

Approved by the LRWP Board of Directors on 4/3/26

Southwest Conservation Club Stating Opposition To The Proposed Quarry On Homestead Road

We (the Southwest Conservation Club) stand with the Little River Wetlands Project and those local residents who are in opposition to the proposed quarry project along Homestead Road. Changes to the hydrology of the Little River Valley, the risk of health problems to the residents of Waynedale and other southwest neighbors, and endangerment to the native organisms we strive to protect are the chief reasons for our opposition.

The Southwest Conservation Club is located on Bluffton Road in the Waynedale area. It is a 37 acre wildlife reserve consisting of a prairie, campground, an archery course, woodlots, four ponds, a trap and skeet field, hiking trails, and a clubhouse. It was chartered in 1938 and has been in continual existence since that time.

The purpose and pledge of Southwest Conservation Club is to promote true sportsmanship and principles of broad conservation, to promote legislation designed to conserve and restore wildlife in our coverts and waters, and to promote and co-operate in the beautification and purification of our rivers.

Approved by the Southwest Conservation Club Board of Directors and the members of the Club on 4/13/2026.

Statement From Connolly On Proposed Quarry

As a candidate for Allen County Commissioner for District 3, I want to be clear: I am not opposed to responsible development. Growth is essential to our county’s future, economically, strategically, and for maintaining a strong tax base.

However, not all development is appropriate in every location. The proposed stone quarry in southwest Allen County raises serious concerns about compatibility with the surrounding area.

This site sits near significant and growing community investments, including a new healthcare campus, nearby schools, and expanding residential neighborhoods. These are places where families live, children learn, and critical services are delivered. Introducing a heavy industrial use like a quarry into that environment risks creating conflicts that could have long-term consequences

I have received many calls, texts, and other inquiries about my position on the quarry and feel obligated, as a candidate who believes in transparency, to make a statement.

After hearing from residents, businesses, and schools in southwest Allen County, and as a lifelong resident of Allen County, I am a firm no on the quarry at its current location.

I believe in responsible development that aligns with long-term planning, respects existing investments, and protects residents. I support continued review, community input, and a thorough evaluation of alternatives that better align with the character and future of southwest Allen County.

We can – and should – welcome development, but it must be thoughtful, balanced, and in the best interest of the people who already call this area home.

Connolly for Allen County Commissioner

Crane‘s Statement On The Proposed Little River Valley Quarry

As a former student of Elmhurst High School, as the Democratic committeeman for Precinct 452, and as an everyday resident who has lived in this neighborhood for more than 20 years, my position is simple: this proposal should be avoided at all costs.

My precinct already sits next to the Hanson Rock Quarry. My own home is only about one mile from it, and some of the people I represent live as close as a quarter of a mile away. We are not speaking in hypotheticals. We already know what it is like to live near a quarry, and the reality is disruptive, stressful, and damaging to quality of life.

I have had pictures fall off my walls from the force of the detonations. When I take in animals, they become frightened and unsettled by the sudden shaking and noise. The blasting is not just something you hear in the distance. You feel it in your home, in your walls, and in your daily life. On top of that, the dust is constant. You can clean your house in the morning, and by dinner there is already a fresh layer settling over everything.

That is what quarry operations bring into a neighborhood: noise, vibration, dust, and a constant sense of disruption. No family should have to accept that as normal, and no community should be asked to take on even more of it when we already know the consequences firsthand.

This is not just about inconvenience. It is about protecting our homes, our health, our peace, and the overall livability of our community. The people who live here deserve better than to be told they must simply tolerate more blasting, more dust, and more disturbance.

I strongly oppose the proposed Little River Valley quarry, and I urge the Allen County Plan Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals to listen to the residents who already live with the impacts of quarry activity every single day.

Thank you,

Taylor Crane

Candidate for the Democratic nomination of Wayne Township Board Member

Precinct 452 Democratic Committeeman