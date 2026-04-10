Local Text Ads | April 10 Update

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ANNUAL GARAGE SALE

Ossian United Methodist Church

201 West Mills Street Ossian, IN 46777

April 16th & 17th, 8am-6pm

April 18th, 8am-1pm

You will find: Baby, children, & adult clothing, home decor, kitchenware, books, furniture, and more!

Preschool items available as well sold separately

Any questions, please contact Sharon at 260-622-6514 or the church office at 260-622-4326

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MODERNO PEST CONTROL

Local family owned pest control in Waynedale area. Let us protect your home from pests with monthly services as low as $48.00 per service. Give us a call or text for more information at 260-369-6477 or email Modernopestcontrol@gmail.com

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LOCAL DRIVER WANTED

Light package delivery in the Fort Wayne city limits. Hours are Mon. – Fri. noon to 2pm. Car and Insurance provided. 260-450-9006

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HIRING

Amazon.com Services LLC seeks candidates for the following (multiple positions available) in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Apply Online at www.amazon.jobs, searching by AMZ8094.13

Sr Manager, Operations – AMZ8094.13 Manage budgetary, people development and operations objectives within the Fulfillment Center. Oversee aspects of operation or functions at the site. Managing and lead a team of Operations and Area Managers, coach and mentor the team to ensure performance objectives are met, build positive employee relations and build leadership bench strength within the Fulfillment Center. Supervise 4 Operations Managers. The pay range for this position in Fort Wayne, Indiana is $170,477.00- $182,700.00 (yr).

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WINDOW &

GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.260-278-1744

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ROASTED

CHICKEN DINNER

Friday, April 24, 4:30-6:30

$14 includes smoked 1/2 chix, smoked Mac n’ cheese, green beans, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert.

$7 kids meal includes chix strips in place of 1/2 chix.

Full service Bar

Fort Wayne Sport Club

3102 Ardmore Ave.

Fort Wayne 46802

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AYCE FISH FRY

AYCE fish, pork tenderloin, sides, & dessert. Adults $15, kids 12 and under $6. Fridays 4:30-7pm: April 10 & May 8. Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Dr. 46809. More details at www.fortwaynemaennerchor.us

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MASONRY

Brick, Foundation Repair, Tuck Pointing, Chimneys,

& Basements.

Concrete Repair

Licensed & Insured

No job too small

260-432-3445

260-402-8683

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LAWN FERTILIZING

Lawn fertilization and weed control. Over 40 years of experience. Reasonable rates. Keep cost down –

4 applications a season.

For a free estimate call

260-494-7377.

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RETIRED COUPLE LOOKING FOR WORK

We offer free removal of unwanted appliances and scrap metals. We can also do some light hauling, clean-out of houses and garages. Specializing in hoarder houses.

In addition to that we can do some pressure washing, light landscaping, other light-duty work, mowing, and any other miscellaneous jobs.Thank You.

Call or text Dan

260-466-8223

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WELLSPRING

ON WHEELS

Mobile food pantry – free food, household supplies, and sometimes hygiene products.

3rd Tuesday Each Month 10a-Noon

2123 Lincoln Way Court, Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(parking lot behind Salvatori’s & Shell Gas Station)

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HIRING

Employer’s Name: Compassionate Care Services LLC

Job Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Job Title: Personal Care Attendants/Aides

Job Duties: Assisting with Activities of Daily Living such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patient in their individual homes as a well as group home setting. May include medical administration reminders monitoring and reporting change in health status to nurse.

Job Requirements: HS Diploma/GED; Successful completion of a written skills test and competency evaluation.

Active on Indiana Aide Registry and in good standing.

Minimum of six (6) months work experience in a supervised setting, preferably health care facility. Demonstrated ability to read, write, and follow a written Plan of Care. Must be CPR certified.

Must have valid driver’s license and current car insurance.

How to apply: Direct applicants only. No calls or faxes please. Mail resume, cover letter, and 3 references to: Compassionate Care Services LLC, c/o Mayokun Adeyale, 6720 East State Boulevard Fort Wayne, Indiana 46815.

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R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC

Landscaping, mowing, tree service. Free estimates.

(260) 579-7299

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RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

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