Local Text Ads | April 24 Update
GARAGE SALE
9 AM – 5 PM Thursday, April 30th to Saturday, May 2nd @ 727 Pinetree Drive.
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QUILT SHOW
Attend the Quilt Show presented by Piecemakers Quilters as part of 250 Heritage Festival, June 5, 10a-3p, June 6, 10a-1p at Grace Methodist Church in Hicksville, Ohio. Quilts, vendors, raffle, PIE SHOP, and more! At 11 daily, hear Lois Levihn of ‘Born Again Quilts’ discuss “Fabric Makes the Quilt”. Admission $8. Contact rcolleen5.6@gmail.com for more info.
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MODERNO PEST CONTROL
Local family owned pest control in Waynedale area. Let us protect your home from pests with 2monthly services as low as $48.00 per service. Give us a call or text for more information at 260-369-6477 or email Modernopestcontrol@gmail.com
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ROASTED
CHICKEN DINNER
Friday, April 24, 4:30-6:30
$14 includes smoked 1/2 chix, smoked Mac n’ cheese, green beans, coleslaw, dinner roll and dessert.
$7 kids meal includes chix strips in place of 1/2 chix.
Full service Bar
Fort Wayne Sport Club
3102 Ardmore Ave.
Fort Wayne 46802
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AYCE FISH FRY
AYCE fish, pork tenderloin, sides, & dessert. Adults $15, kids 12 and under $6. Fridays 4:30-7pm: May 8. Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Dr. 46809. More details at www.fortwaynemaennerchor.us
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MASONRY
Brick, Foundation Repair, Tuck Pointing, Chimneys,
& Basements.
Concrete Repair
Licensed & Insured
No job too small
260-432-3445
260-402-8683
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LAWN FERTILIZING
Lawn fertilization and weed control. Over 40 years of experience. Reasonable rates. Keep cost down –
4 applications a season.
For a free estimate call
260-494-7377.
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ANNOUNCE YOUR GARAGE SALE HERE
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HIRING
Nemcomed FW LLC, d/b/a Avalign Instruments & Implants (Fort Wayne, IN) seeks Validation Eng’r to contribute tech. mfg, project mngm. skills, & process excellence thinking to Ops & New Product Intro. teams. Req. 10% dom/internat. travel. Req. Bach. in Mec. Eng’g & 4 yrs. of exp.: ISO13485 & ISO 9001 mfg environment & creating mfg processes, Methods of Mfg, & creating Device Master Records; 3 yrs. of exp.: creating PFMEAs for spec. & mfg processes & quoting mfg processes; 4 yrs. of spec. process & equip. validation exp., incl. devel. & execution of IQ, OQ, & PQ Protocols;3 yrs. of exp.: identifying, purchas., & onboard.new mfg equipment to facilitate ops. needs, reviewing & leading CAPAs, & leading x-functional teams & spec. projects including daily report outs & leading internal & external meetings; 2 yrs. of exp.: leading Lean or TOC improvement initiatives, Modeling/drafting exp. w/ SolidWorks or similar CAD syst.; 1 yr. of exp. w/ drafting standards & geometric dimensioning & tolerancing; & 2 yrs. of exp. w/ MS Suite. To apply, email resume to lbiers@avalign.com .
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RETIRED COUPLE LOOKING FOR WORK
We offer free removal of unwanted appliances and scrap metals. We can also do some light hauling, clean-out of houses and garages. Specializing in hoarder houses.
In addition to that we can do some pressure washing, light landscaping, other light-duty work, mowing, and any other miscellaneous jobs. Thank You.
Call or text Dan
260-466-8223
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WELLSPRING
ON WHEELS
Mobile food pantry – free food, household supplies, and sometimes hygiene products.
3rd Tuesday Each Month 10a-Noon. 2123 Lincoln Way Court, Fort Wayne, IN 46819 (parking lot behind Salvatori’s & Shell Gas Station)
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RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
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WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.260-278-1744
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