Spring Local Maker’s Markets Kickoff

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Fort Wayne Maker’s Market is preparing to launch its spring season with kickoff events at two locations.

The first will take place Saturday, April 25, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Ambrosia Orchard, 14025 U.S. 27 in Hoagland. The free event will feature local vendors, food from Carmelita, and mead and cider from Fortlandia Nano Brewery. Guests can also enjoy live music from local funk musician Dave Pagan and friends. The event will include the FW Youth Market, which gives young entrepreneurs a chance to showcase their work. Vendors under age 14 may participate at no cost.

Young creators at the Fort Wayne Youth Market ~ fwyouthmarket.org

The second spring kickoff will be held Friday, May 9, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Healing Hands Spa & Boutique, 6527 Covington Road in Fort Wayne, with parking available behind The Fresh Market. This family-friendly event will feature local vendors of all ages, free hands-on activities for children, and other attractions throughout the evening. A rotating food truck will be featured each month, while Ambrosia Orchard will offer local mead and cider from its truck featuring Fortlandia brewing.

Additional seasonal markets at Healing Hands are scheduled for June 13, August 29, September 12, and October 24.

Now in their fifth year, the night markets have become a creative community gathering, with the Youth Market added last summer. Youth vendors and the kids’ zone will wrap up at 8 p.m., while the adult market continues until 10 p.m. with fire spinners and an open mic around the fire. Guests are encouraged to bring a camping chair and stay awhile.

With continued community support, the Night Markets hope to keep providing a creative outlet for all ages.

Those interested in becoming a vendor can sign up at tinyurl.com/48h2fset. More information for youth vendors is available at FWyouthmarket.org. Event details for the Ambrosia Spring Kickoff can be found at tinyurl.com/3er6pzam, and details for the Healing Hands Spring Market Kickoff are available at tinyurl.com/4b6wf8a7.

Fort Wayne Maker’s Market is a local community event series focused on highlighting makers, small businesses, and creative entrepreneurs in a welcoming, family-friendly setting. The markets are designed to bring people together, encourage support for local vendors, and create space for creativity and community connection. More information can be found on Facebook or at tinyurl.com/3anrfe3j.