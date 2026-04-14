State Partnership Program Enhances U.S. & Slovak Airpower

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The 122nd Fighter Wing with the Indiana Air National Guard and Slovak Air Force took part in an air-to-air joint training exchange of experience exercise Feb. 12-17, 2026, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, in Tucson, Arizona. The exercise aimed to strengthen strategic partnerships and increase NATO interoperability between U.S. and Slovak armed forces as part of the state partnership program Indiana and Slovakia have enjoyed for more than 32 years.

“This was a historic first for both of our countries. This was the first time Slovakia and Indiana flew their respective F-16’s together,” U.S. Air Force Col. Ed “Imax” Castañeda, exercise director and state director of operations, said. “They participated in a two-nation Exchange of Experience flying exercise focusing on complex four-versus-four real-world air-to-air scenarios. The Slovakian pilots and their jets did an impressive, amazing job! They are definitely ready to stand-up their QRA Air Policing mission over the skies of Slovakia and will be a vital contributing partner to the NATO Alliance very soon.”

The joint exercise offered a unique opportunity for Slovakia to hone their skills with advanced new Block-70 F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft that will play a critical role in advancing real-world Slovak national defense and joint NATO operations capabilities. Both Slovakia and the 122nd FW recently converted to the F-16 fighter, making this joint training more relevant than ever for both countries, respectively.

“The four-versus-four formation demonstrated the real skills achieved by our Slovak pilots,” Col. Adolf Ulicny, Slovak Air Force deputy chief of staff, said. “All this experience can be used by SVK pilots when launching the QRA System on the territory for the protection of the Slovak airspace so soon.”

In addition to the air-to-air exercise, the 122nd FW simultaneously demonstrated Agile Combat Employment while supporting flying operations for the exercise.

“The first-ever Exchange of Experience, involving both countries F-16’s, created significant advantages for both the Slovak and American air forces, laying the groundwork for deeper integration,” U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Aaron “Hunts” Steffanus, exercise planner and 122nd FW detachment commander, said. “Slovak F-16 pilots successfully advanced their upgrade training, completed check ride flights and commanded the four-ship Blue Air element. On the other side of the mission, the Indiana Air National Guard’s 122nd Fighter Wing, also known as the Blacksnakes, honed their Agile Combat Employment or ACE procedures, providing critical F-16 Red Air adversaries while operating with a highly efficient, small-footprint support team.”

The implementation of U.S. Air Force ACE procedures further enhances survivability and lethality through dispersing forces into a network of geographically separated austere locations.

“This exercise between Slovak F-16 pilots and Indiana Air National Guard pilots represent several important milestones,” Col. Frantisek “Frankie” Pytlik, Slovak national liaison representative, said. “Our Slovak pilots demonstrated the ability to cooperate in a joint environment of mission planning, standardized briefing and debriefing methodology, communication and command coordination, use of data links, air combat tactics, and standardization of NATO procedures. For Slovakia, the exercise was especially significant because SVK AF is transitioning to new F-16 Block 70 aircraft. Training helps Slovak pilots gain operational proficiency, tactical skills, and NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defense System or NATINAMDS standard procedures. This ensures that Slovak and U.S. pilots can operate together in real NATO missions.”

The realistic air-to-air joint training deeply reinforced SPP relationships between the United States and Slovakia and served as a milestone in Slovakia’s rise as a key NATO ally in Europe. The training will also assist in building the foundation for an F-16 fighter pilot training program in Slovakia and has clearly demonstrated Slovakia’s ability to stand-up a combat-ready wing that rapidly deploys forces as a peer within NATO combat operations for European defense.