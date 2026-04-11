11 Millionth Vehicle Made Locally

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Fort Wayne Assembly recently built its 11 millionth vehicle on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, when a black 2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country rolled off the line.

General Motors employee Ken Zawisa purchased the 11 millionth vehicle and was able to travel to Fort Wayne Assembly with his father to participate in a small celebration for the milestone.

“It was exciting to find out my truck was the 11 millionth vehicle. I’ve probably told 100 people that it is the milestone vehicle,” Zawisa said. “I’m proud as a GM employee that we’ve built this many awesome trucks. The employees at Fort Wayne Assembly are building something every day that is important to a lot of customers.”

Indiana Governor Mike Braun also joined Ken, his father, and Fort Wayne Assembly employees to commemorate the occasion.

“This milestone is a testament to the hardworking Hoosiers at Fort Wayne Assembly who show up every day to build world-class vehicles,” Governor Braun said. “Reaching 11 million vehicles represents decades of dedication, craftsmanship, and pride in Indiana manufacturing. It’s also a reminder that Indiana continues to be a leader in powering America’s economy, thanks to partnerships between companies like General Motors and our skilled workforce.”

Fort Wayne Assembly builds light-duty Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks. More than 4,100 employees work at the plant, and hourly employees are represented by UAW Local 2209.

In June 2023, GM announced it was investing $632 million Fort Wayne Assembly for future truck production.