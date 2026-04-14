Spring Into Community | Voice Of The Township

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Spring has sprung! As we recover from the annual start of Daylight Savings Time it’s time to start enjoying the longer days, emerging greenery, and a renewed sense of energy throughout the community. In Wayne Township, this season represents more than a change in weather. It is a time to reconnect, refocus, and recognize the people who make this community strong.

The Bunny welcomes community kids and their families at the Annual Hoppy Memories event at the Wayne Township Trustee Office.

At the Wayne Township Trustee Office, spring is a season of outreach and engagement. Efforts during these months are centered on ensuring residents are aware of available resources while also creating opportunities to come together as a community. Whether through programs, events, or simple acts of connection, the focus remains on supporting neighbors and strengthening the township as a whole.

The season began with the second annual “Hoppy Memories” event, held at the Wayne Township Trustee Office. Families were invited to bring their children for photos with the Easter Bunny while also enjoying treats to help fill Easter baskets. Building on the success of its first year, the event continues to grow as a simple but meaningful way to bring families together and celebrate the season.

A highlight still to come is the upcoming Family Fun Day on May 30. This event offers an opportunity for families, neighbors, and friends to gather and enjoy time together in a welcoming, community-centered environment. It also serves as a moment to celebrate achievement and recognize those who are making a difference.

During Family Fun Day, Academic Encouragement Awards will be presented to students who are not yet high school seniors. These awards recognize dedication, growth, and commitment to education at an important stage in students’ academic journeys. Graduating seniors will also be honored through the Richard A. Stevenson Senior Scholarship, a $500 award designed to support their transition to higher education.

The deadline to apply for both the Academic Encouragement Awards and the Richard A. Stevenson Senior Scholarship is May 15. Applications are available on the Township website and can also be accessed through the Wayne Township Trustee Office Facebook page, where QR codes link directly to the online forms. Applications can also be picked up at our office at 320 East Superior Street, or have one mailed to you by calling us at 260-449-7000 extension 328.

In addition, nominations are now being accepted for the Wayne Township Trustee Person of the Year Award, which will be presented for the fourth consecutive year. As highlighted in recent editions of the Waynedale News, this award recognizes an individual whose contributions have made a meaningful and lasting impact on the community. Residents are encouraged to submit nominations and help ensure that those efforts are acknowledged.

Spring is a season of renewal, but in Wayne Township it is also a season of recognition and connection. Through continued outreach, community events, and the celebration of local achievements, the Township remains committed to fostering a place where all residents have the opportunity to thrive.