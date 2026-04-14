A Week Of Music, Creativity & Friendship For Young Singers

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The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir is excited to announce the return of its annual Choralfest Camp, a week-long summer day camp where young singers explore the world of music and the arts. Taking place July 27–31, the camp invites children ages 8+ to develop their singing skills, dive into music theory, and explore drama, dance, visual arts, and various instruments. Campers work with FWCC staff and guest artists while learning to collaborate as a choir and build lasting friendships. Choralfest Camp is offered with the support of the 1st Source Bank Foundation.

Throughout the week, participants rehearse both in small choral groups and together as a combined choir with 200+ singers. The experience culminates in a free public concert on Friday evening at Foellinger Theatre, where campers share what they have learned with the community.

Choralfest Camp is open to singers of all experience levels. Each participant completes a short vocal assessment prior to camp so that campers can be placed into the choral group that best fits their age and musical background.

After Choralfest Camp, the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir begins their performance season where children have the opportunity to sing in an FWCC performing ensemble. Weekly rehearsals are held to teach music literacy, build relationships among peers, and prepare singers for musically elevated performances throughout the season.

To sign up for Choralfest Camp or learn more about the FWCC or joining the season, visit fwcchoir.org/join.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir teaches music literacy to children from diverse backgrounds through song and performance, offering programming for children ages 0-18. The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir is proud to represent 78 different schools in addition to 45 homeschoolers from 33 zip codes in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties. For more information, visit fwcchoir.org.