Fundraising Drive For Agent Orange Victims Memorial

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In a ceremony honoring Vietnam Veterans Day, it was announced that the Veterans Memorial 2122 O’Day Road in Fort Wayne is starting a fund raising drive to build a tribute to all Veterans who have died from the effects of Agent Orange.

According to 1st Vice Commander Eric Johnson, “Over 2.6 million soldiers served in the Vietnam War. Over 300,000 have died from illnesses and diseases caused by the chemical used to kill vegetation and foliage in the jungle.” Johnson was told by the VA, “If you were boots on the ground, you were most likely exposed to this deadly chemical.” He said, “You might have survived the war and made it home but the battle never ends for those exposed to the chemical.”

Most deaths caused by the use of dioxin exposure occurred years and decades after the war ended. Causes of death are typically various cancers, heart disease, diabetes, and Parkinson’s disease.

Donations are being accepted at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum or by sending your donation to P.O. Box 26 Arcola, In 46704. Since the Veterans Memorial is a 501 (C) (3) charitable organization donations are tax deductible according to IRS regulations.

For more information contact the Shrine Office at 260-267-5022