Local Text Ads | March 13 Update

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HUGE HEATED SALE

March 19-21, 9am-5pm

2125 Blair Rd.

south of 469 off Bluffton rd.

Collectables, household,

kitchen, jewelry, clothes

Suzuki Trike, walker.

Photos on FB Marketplace,

Gsalr, & Craigslist.

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INDOOR GARAGE SALE

Cash Only

Saturday, March 21st

9am-4pm

Park Edelweiss

3335 Elmhurst Drive

Sponsored by the

Fort Wayne Maennerchor/ Damenchor

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AYCE FISH FRY

AYCE fish, pork tenderloin, sides, & dessert. Adults $15, kids 12 and under $6. Fridays 4:30-7pm: March 13, April 10, & May 8. Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Dr. 46809. More details at www.fortwaynemaennerchor.us

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MASONRY

Brick, Foundation Repair, Tuck Pointing, Chimneys,

& Basements.

Concrete Repair

Licensed & Insured

No job too small

260-432-3445

260-402-8683

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R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC

(260) 579-7299

Landscaping mowing tree service.

Free estimates

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FISH FRY AT FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

3102 Ardmore Ave.

(260) 432-6011

Fish Fry 4:30-7pm March 27, & April 3. $15.00 adults, $8.00 kids (Ages 6-10), under 5 free.

Dinner includes large portion of Fish, Baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll, homemade dessert and coffee.

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HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

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WELLSPRING ON WHEELS

Mobile food pantry – free food, household supplies, and sometimes hygiene products.

3rd Tuesday Each Month 10a-Noon

2123 Lincoln Way Court, Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(parking lot behind Salvatori’s & Shell Gas Station)

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LAWN FERTILIZING

Lawn fertilization and weed control. Over 40 years of experience. Reasonable rates. Keep cost down –

4 applications a season.

For a free estimate call

260-494-7377.

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PANCAKE & SAUSAGE BREAKFAST

Hosted by Kiwanis Club of Time Corners

Saturday, March 21st

Fort Wayne Sport Club

3102 Ardmore Avenue

8am-11am (Sit down / Carry out)

Asking for an “at will” donation for each meal.

Please give what you can to support kids and Riley Children’s Hospital

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COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE

Fri. March 13, 9a-4p

Sat. March 14, 9a-3p

Includes: Furniture, Collectables, Glassware, Sporting Goods, Electronics, Books, Movies, Music, Clothing & More.

Fort Wayne Sport Club

3102 Ardmore Ave.

(260) 432-6011

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HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

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WINDOW &

GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.

260-278-1744

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RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

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YOUR AD HERE!

Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Place your ad online at waynedalenews.com.

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