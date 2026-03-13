Local Text Ads | March 13 Update
HUGE HEATED SALE
March 19-21, 9am-5pm
2125 Blair Rd.
south of 469 off Bluffton rd.
Collectables, household,
kitchen, jewelry, clothes
Suzuki Trike, walker.
Photos on FB Marketplace,
Gsalr, & Craigslist.
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INDOOR GARAGE SALE
Cash Only
Saturday, March 21st
9am-4pm
Park Edelweiss
3335 Elmhurst Drive
Sponsored by the
Fort Wayne Maennerchor/ Damenchor
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AYCE FISH FRY
AYCE fish, pork tenderloin, sides, & dessert. Adults $15, kids 12 and under $6. Fridays 4:30-7pm: March 13, April 10, & May 8. Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Dr. 46809. More details at www.fortwaynemaennerchor.us
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MASONRY
Brick, Foundation Repair, Tuck Pointing, Chimneys,
& Basements.
Concrete Repair
Licensed & Insured
No job too small
260-432-3445
260-402-8683
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R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
(260) 579-7299
Landscaping mowing tree service.
Free estimates
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FISH FRY AT FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
3102 Ardmore Ave.
(260) 432-6011
Fish Fry 4:30-7pm March 27, & April 3. $15.00 adults, $8.00 kids (Ages 6-10), under 5 free.
Dinner includes large portion of Fish, Baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll, homemade dessert and coffee.
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HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
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WELLSPRING ON WHEELS
Mobile food pantry – free food, household supplies, and sometimes hygiene products.
3rd Tuesday Each Month 10a-Noon
2123 Lincoln Way Court, Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(parking lot behind Salvatori’s & Shell Gas Station)
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LAWN FERTILIZING
Lawn fertilization and weed control. Over 40 years of experience. Reasonable rates. Keep cost down –
4 applications a season.
For a free estimate call
260-494-7377.
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PANCAKE & SAUSAGE BREAKFAST
Hosted by Kiwanis Club of Time Corners
Saturday, March 21st
Fort Wayne Sport Club
3102 Ardmore Avenue
8am-11am (Sit down / Carry out)
Asking for an “at will” donation for each meal.
Please give what you can to support kids and Riley Children’s Hospital
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COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE
Fri. March 13, 9a-4p
Sat. March 14, 9a-3p
Includes: Furniture, Collectables, Glassware, Sporting Goods, Electronics, Books, Movies, Music, Clothing & More.
Fort Wayne Sport Club
3102 Ardmore Ave.
(260) 432-6011
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HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
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WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
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RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
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YOUR AD HERE!
Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Place your ad online at waynedalenews.com.
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