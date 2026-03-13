Clover Classic St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Returns

1 min read

Eat, drink, and be Irish! Deer Park Irish Pub will host its 28th annual Clover Classic St. Patrick’s Day celebration March 13–17.

Fort Wayne’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day party kicks off Friday, March 13, at 12 p.m. at the pub, located at 1530 Leesburg Road. Opening day features What the Fish food truck and the traditional lowering and tapping of the Gilded Green Beer Barrel at 6 p.m., followed by live Irish session music from The Ragtag Bunch.

The celebration continues throughout the weekend and into St. Patrick’s Day, with the tent opening daily at noon (3 p.m. on Monday).

Saturday’s lineup includes the fan-favorite Keg Toss, sponsored by Miller Coors, at 5 p.m., along with live entertainment from Swimming into View, No Outlet, and DJ Dap1.

On Sunday, guests can enjoy The Naughty Lobstah food truck, Irish Road Bowling at 3 p.m., a cornhole tournament at 4 p.m., and live music from Bob & Cyndie Goleeke at 6 p.m.

The pub opens at 3 p.m. on Monday, featuring live music from Jeff Bender at 6 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day festivities on Tuesday include Irish dancing at 5 p.m., the Shamrock Sprint at 6 p.m., and the People’s Parade featuring Grand Marshals Mike Avery and DeMarcus Beasley of Fort Wayne FC. The celebration concludes with live music from Beautiful Day at 7:30 p.m. and a DJ to close out the night.

Local food trucks will be on-site all day Saturday and Tuesday.

Guests 21 and older are welcome. Admission is free Friday, Sunday, and Monday. Cover is $7 on Saturday and $5 on Tuesday. Free event parking is available across the street at the University of Saint Francis.