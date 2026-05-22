Local Text Ads | May 22 Update
2 FAMILY
DOWNSIZING SALE
June 12-14, 9a-5p
3622 Nuttman Ave off Ardmore
Tools, kitchenware, decorative items, vintage toys, and too much more to list!!
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QUILT SHOW
Attend the Quilt Show presented by Piecemakers Quilters as part of 250 Heritage Festival, June 5, 10a-3p, June 6, 10a-1p at Grace Methodist Church in Hicksville, Ohio. Quilts, vendors, raffle, PIE SHOP, and more! At 11 daily, hear Lois Levihn of ‘Born Again Quilts’ discuss “Fabric Makes the Quilt”. Admission $8. Contact rcolleen5.6@gmail.com for more info.
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MASONRY
Brick, Foundation Repair, Tuck Pointing, Chimneys,
& Basements.
Concrete Repair
Licensed & Insured
No job too small
260-432-3445
260-402-8683
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RETIRED COUPLE LOOKING FOR WORK
We offer free removal of unwanted appliances and scrap metals. We can also do some light hauling, clean-out of houses and garages. Specializing in hoarder houses.
In addition to that we can do some pressure washing, light landscaping, other light-duty work, mowing, and any other miscellaneous jobs.
Thank You.
Call or text Dan
260-466-8223
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RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails. – Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
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SUBSCRIBE TO
THE NEWSPAPER
Support our independent news & get a physical copy delivered to you on the weekend it comes out! Visit waynedalenews.com/subscribe for details.
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ANNOUNCE YOUR GARAGE SALE HERE
Reach tens of thousands of readers! Text ads are featured in the newspaper & online. Text Ads are $20 for first 25 words. Place & pay for your ad on waynedalenews.com.
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17TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR
American Legion Aux. #241 7605 Bluffton Rd, Ft Wayne
Saturday, June 20 – 9a-2p
Space $20, Tables $5
Reservations:
Vicki 260-750-8021
Jean 260-438-4386
Diana 260-431-7183
Aux. proceeds to: Veterans & Their Families & Local Charities. Public Welcome! Come & Enjoy!
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WELLSPRING
ON WHEELS
Mobile food pantry – free food, household supplies, and sometimes hygiene products.
3rd Tuesday Each Month 10a-Noon. 2123 Lincoln Way Court, Fort Wayne, IN 46819 (parking lot behind Salvatori’s & Shell Gas Station)
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WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744
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