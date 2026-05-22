Local Worship & Events | May 22 Update

4 min read

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

6721 Old Trail Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

P.O. Box 9590

Fort Wayne, IN 46899

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Sunday: 9:30a Worship.

Bible Study Sundays 10:45a.

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CRAFTY SATURDAY

When: The 3rd Saturday every month, 1-3p.

Where: Mount Calvary Lutheran Church

Details: Come to the East entrance. Coffee, lemonade, and popcorn will be provided. Bring a project to work on and a snack to share, or not. Everyone is welcome for a time of fellowship and conversation whether you have a project or not! Bring a friend, too!

Cost: Free

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BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:30a Worship.

10:45a Bible Class.

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FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY

When: Saturday, May 30, 4:30PM to 7:00PM

Where: 2435 Engle Road

Details: Price includes fish, tenderloin, sides, drink and dessert. Take outs available.

Cost: $15 for adults, $6 for kids 5-12, under 5 free

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WAYNEDALE

CHURCH OF CHRIST

www.waynedalechurch.org

3421 Thurber Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(765) 617-9783

waynedalecoc@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday: 9a Bible Class.

10a Morning Worship.

Wednesday: 7p Bible Study.

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CHRIST OUR TREASURE FELLOWSHIP

www.christourtreasure.net

1825 Getz Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46804

(260) 410-2100

christourtreasure@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday: 10:15a Worship,

Prayer & Message,

All are welcome!

Pastor: Steve Jones

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FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK!

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WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday: 9:45a Worship,

Childcare is available.

11a Sunday School (k-5).

Weekday Preschool: 2-5 year olds (260-241-6683).

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WAYNEDALE

MEMORIAL PARADE

When: May 25, 9a

Details: We look forward to seeing you at the Memorial Day Parade!

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JOYFUL HEARTS

When: 2nd Thu of every month at 5:30pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #1

Details: Please join us on the 2nd Thursday of every month at 5:30pm for a short guest speaker presentation, followed by a free-will offering meal. We ask that you call the church to place your “reservation”. The next one will be on June 11 and our guest speaker will be Natalia Kleinrichert from “R.E.A.C.H.” – Reach Everyone Always with a Caring Heart – which raises money to help feed the homeless.

Cost: Free-will offering

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AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday: 9a & 10:30a Worship.

9a: Children’s Programming (birth to 5th grade) & Youth Group for 6-12th grade.

10:30a: Children’s Programming (all ages).

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SPANISH /

BILINGUAL SERVICE

Where: Iglesia Avalon

1500 Lower Huntington Road Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(West Campus Building)

When: Sundays at Noon

Add’l: There are also children’s programming (all ages)

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HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times:

Sunday: 9:30a Adult & Children.

11a Bible Studies.

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SUNDAY SERVICES

When: 9:30a Adult & Children’s Sunday school following @ 11a

Details: All services streamed. See them on YouTube, Facebook or holyscripturefw.org.

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PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sundays 9a with fellowship and bible study at 10:30a Wednesdays 6:30p

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SHARING PEACE CAFÉ

Hours: M-F 8am-1pm, Sundays 8:30-11am

Breakfast and lunch options available along with handcrafted drinks.

May Features:

Drink: Dr. Pepper Dirty Soda

Sandwich: Turkey Bacon Ranch

Instructor: Tara Lynn

Artist: Laura Burger

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EXERCISE CLASSES

Please join one of our exercise classes. Come in Door #3 and head down the stairs. The exercise room will be to your right. Please bring your water bottle. No other equipment needed. Call 220-8347 for further questions. We operate on a drop in fee schedule. No need to sign up for extended class sessions.

Monday: Chair Yoga 11-12

$5 per class

Tuesday: CardioTone 9-9:45 am $5 per class; Yoga 5:30-6:30 pm $10 per class

Thursday: CardioTone 10-10:45 am $5 per class (mixture of low impact aerobics, weights and stretching)

Friday: Chair Yoga 11-12

$5 per class

Saturday: Yoga 11:30am

$10 per class

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OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday: 9a Worship & Children’s Sunday School,

Childcare is available.

10:15a Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School.

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

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INCLUDE YOUR CHURCH’S INFO & EVENTS HERE!

If you don’t see your church’s info here, call at 260-747-5529 for more details about being included in this section.

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