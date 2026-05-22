Local Worship & Events | May 22 Update
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
6721 Old Trail Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
P.O. Box 9590
Fort Wayne, IN 46899
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Sunday: 9:30a Worship.
Bible Study Sundays 10:45a.
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CRAFTY SATURDAY
When: The 3rd Saturday every month, 1-3p.
Where: Mount Calvary Lutheran Church
Details: Come to the East entrance. Coffee, lemonade, and popcorn will be provided. Bring a project to work on and a snack to share, or not. Everyone is welcome for a time of fellowship and conversation whether you have a project or not! Bring a friend, too!
Cost: Free
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BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:30a Worship.
10:45a Bible Class.
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FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY
When: Saturday, May 30, 4:30PM to 7:00PM
Where: 2435 Engle Road
Details: Price includes fish, tenderloin, sides, drink and dessert. Take outs available.
Cost: $15 for adults, $6 for kids 5-12, under 5 free
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WAYNEDALE
CHURCH OF CHRIST
www.waynedalechurch.org
3421 Thurber Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(765) 617-9783
waynedalecoc@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday: 9a Bible Class.
10a Morning Worship.
Wednesday: 7p Bible Study.
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CHRIST OUR TREASURE FELLOWSHIP
www.christourtreasure.net
1825 Getz Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 410-2100
christourtreasure@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday: 10:15a Worship,
Prayer & Message,
All are welcome!
Pastor: Steve Jones
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FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK!
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WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday: 9:45a Worship,
Childcare is available.
11a Sunday School (k-5).
Weekday Preschool: 2-5 year olds (260-241-6683).
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WAYNEDALE
MEMORIAL PARADE
When: May 25, 9a
Details: We look forward to seeing you at the Memorial Day Parade!
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JOYFUL HEARTS
When: 2nd Thu of every month at 5:30pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #1
Details: Please join us on the 2nd Thursday of every month at 5:30pm for a short guest speaker presentation, followed by a free-will offering meal. We ask that you call the church to place your “reservation”. The next one will be on June 11 and our guest speaker will be Natalia Kleinrichert from “R.E.A.C.H.” – Reach Everyone Always with a Caring Heart – which raises money to help feed the homeless.
Cost: Free-will offering
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AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday: 9a & 10:30a Worship.
9a: Children’s Programming (birth to 5th grade) & Youth Group for 6-12th grade.
10:30a: Children’s Programming (all ages).
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SPANISH /
BILINGUAL SERVICE
Where: Iglesia Avalon
1500 Lower Huntington Road Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(West Campus Building)
When: Sundays at Noon
Add’l: There are also children’s programming (all ages)
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HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times:
Sunday: 9:30a Adult & Children.
11a Bible Studies.
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SUNDAY SERVICES
When: 9:30a Adult & Children’s Sunday school following @ 11a
Details: All services streamed. See them on YouTube, Facebook or holyscripturefw.org.
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PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sundays 9a with fellowship and bible study at 10:30a Wednesdays 6:30p
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SHARING PEACE CAFÉ
Hours: M-F 8am-1pm, Sundays 8:30-11am
Breakfast and lunch options available along with handcrafted drinks.
May Features:
Drink: Dr. Pepper Dirty Soda
Sandwich: Turkey Bacon Ranch
Instructor: Tara Lynn
Artist: Laura Burger
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EXERCISE CLASSES
Please join one of our exercise classes. Come in Door #3 and head down the stairs. The exercise room will be to your right. Please bring your water bottle. No other equipment needed. Call 220-8347 for further questions. We operate on a drop in fee schedule. No need to sign up for extended class sessions.
Monday: Chair Yoga 11-12
$5 per class
Tuesday: CardioTone 9-9:45 am $5 per class; Yoga 5:30-6:30 pm $10 per class
Thursday: CardioTone 10-10:45 am $5 per class (mixture of low impact aerobics, weights and stretching)
Friday: Chair Yoga 11-12
$5 per class
Saturday: Yoga 11:30am
$10 per class
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OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday: 9a Worship & Children’s Sunday School,
Childcare is available.
10:15a Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School.
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
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INCLUDE YOUR CHURCH’S INFO & EVENTS HERE!
If you don’t see your church’s info here, call at 260-747-5529 for more details about being included in this section.
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