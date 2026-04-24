Wayne HS Theater Takes On Youth Violence & Mental Health With Musical

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This weekend, the Wayne High School Theater Department is bringing a bold and meaningful production to the stage with Heathers: The Musical – Teen Edition, running April 24–26 at Wayne High School Auditorium.

But this production is more than a musical – it’s a movement.

Directed by theater educator and 2025 Teacher of the Year finalist Mell Depew, the show is part of the department’s ongoing mission of “theater with purpose,” using performance as a platform to spark conversation, build empathy, and inspire change.

This year’s production is intentionally aligned with Mayor Sharon Tucker’s call for the Fort Wayne community to come together in addressing youth violence. In response, Depew and her students have designed Heathers not only as a theatrical experience, but as a catalyst for dialogue around the challenges young people face today.

“We wanted to answer that call in a way that felt authentic to our students,” said Depew. “Theater gives them a voice. It allows them to explore difficult topics safely and encourages audiences to reflect, connect, and start conversations that matter.”

Based on the cult classic film, Heathers: The Musical – Teen Edition follows high school student Veronica Sawyer as she navigates the pressures of popularity, identity, and belonging. While darkly comedic in tone, the show tackles serious themes including bullying, mental health struggles, peer pressure, and the consequences of violence.

To ensure the material is appropriate for student performers and audiences, the Teen Edition has been adapted to reduce explicit content while preserving the core message. Still, the production does not shy away from the realities many teens face.

“This isn’t just about putting on a show,” Depew explained. “It’s about giving students the opportunity to engage with real-world issues and empowering them to be part of the solution.”

In partnership with student organizations like Peacemakers and the school’s wellness team, the theater department is extending the impact beyond the stage. Plans include post-show discussions, student-led conversations, and opportunities for audience members to connect with local resources focused on mental health and youth support.

Students involved in the production say the experience has been transformative.

“It’s made me think about how we treat people every day,” said one cast member. “You don’t always realize how much someone might be struggling.”

Performances will take place Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25 at 7:00 p.m., with a final matinee on Sunday, April 26 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are available online and at the door.

As the curtain rises, Wayne High School Theater hopes audiences will leave with more than applause, they’ll leave with a deeper understanding of one another and a renewed commitment to building a safer, more compassionate community.

Because at Wayne Theater, the goal is simple: tell stories that matter – and make sure they’re heard.