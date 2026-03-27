Tribute To Local Vietnam Vets On National Vietnam Veterans Day

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The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum is paying tribute to all local Vietnam Veterans whose names are forever inscribed on the Vietnam Memorial Wall located at 2122 O’Day Road, Fort Wayne, IN.

March 29th is National Vietnam Veterans Day and in honor of all those courageous soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice, local veterans will read the names of Allen County Veterans, as well as Veterans from surrounding counties who were killed in combat. The ceremony will start at 11:00 am. at the Sterling Chapel.

The program will include opening remarks by First Vice Commander, Eric Johnson. Second Vice Commander, Patrick Fraizer will read the “Soldiers Prayer “and lead the attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance. The National Anthem will be performed by Angi Newkirk and Chaplain John Ray will deliver the opening prayer. A total of 13 Veterans from the area will read the names of the local and area Veterans on the memorial wall. Eric Johnson, 1st Vice Commander, will deliver closing remarks followed by the playing of taps by Thomas Schmitt.