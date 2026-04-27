Spring Celebrated At Upcoming Trillium Fest Event

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LC Nature Park will welcome families and nature lovers back to the outdoors during its annual Trillium Fest, presented by Gallagher, on Saturday, May 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event celebrates the arrival of spring and the blooming of the park’s well-known white trilliums.

Visitors will have the chance to explore the dune forest in full spring color while enjoying more than 3.5 miles of trails, wildlife viewing opportunities, and a variety of hands-on activities throughout the Discovery Area. Organizers say the event is designed to offer something for all ages, from outdoor exploration to educational experiences.

Planned activities include spring wildflower discovery, scenic hiking through forest and prairie landscapes, and the chance to see bison and elk in their natural habitat. Guests can also learn more about the history of the Little River Valley, take part in science activities focused on the microscopic world, and meet animal ambassadors from Animal-Grams.

Additional attractions include birdwatching in the treetops, fishing at the Discovery Pond, launching seed bombs, nature play at the mud kitchen, and campfire s’mores, weather permitting.

Trillium Fest is free and open to the public, offering an opportunity for the community to enjoy the season, reconnect with nature, and learn more about LC Nature Park’s programs and mission. More at LCNaturePark.org/Trillium-Fest.