Pearl District Announces New Summer Arts Series

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Pearl Street is set to come alive every first Friday of the month this summer with the sights and sounds of Fort Wayne’s local art scene. The new Summer Arts Series, presented by Fort Wayne’s free entertainment newspaper Whatzup, invites families and neighbors to gather downtown for monthly open-air concerts and performances.

The Sweetwater All Stars

For five Friday evenings, beginning on May 1 and concluding in September, Pearl District Fort Wayne invites guests to experience a monthly showcase of outstanding live music from local favorites. Talent will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the newly revitalized corridor of Pearl Street between Maiden Lane and Webster Street downtown.

The Sweetwater All Stars will kick off the Summer Arts Series on May 1. Pearl Street will be closed to motorized traffic through the duration of the performance. Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair and sit, just listen as they pass through, or enjoy the music while dining on the patios of Amoré – Italian, Steak & Seafood or Ducky’s at the Pearl.

Update: The Pearl Arts District concert scheduled for May 1 has been rescheduled to May 15 due to weather.

Following the sunsetting of the Allen County Public Library’s popular Rock the Plaza series in 2025, downtown promoters recognized a pressing need to fill the gap in live downtown music left behind.

Dr. Angie Fincannon, Executive Director of Pearl Arts, said she’s thrilled to help bring the all-ages Summer Arts Series to downtown. “The Summer Arts Series aligns perfectly with Pearl Arts’ mission to introduce the joy of music to more families in Fort Wayne,” she said.

Surack Enterprises Director of Business Development Iric Headley said there’s a lot happening inside Pearl District that Fort Wayne residents might not realize, even if they live downtown.

“From world class music education for students, downtown living, and the expansion of Fort Wayne’s flourishing foodie scene, there’s so much to be proud of inside this small corridor,” he said. “We want to bring yet another element that adds to the energy, momentum, and vibrant nightlife that we can all enjoy in downtown Fort Wayne.”

Pearl District is set to expand significantly in the following two years, with the full-service grocery store Pearl Street Market opening in 2027 inside the former Aunt Millie’s Bakery and a renovated performing arts center opening in 2028 inside the former Scottish Rite Center.

Pearl District provides a safe & clean environment for families and friends to stroll & enjoy the growth, vibrancy, and momentum of Downtown Fort Wayne. For details on the Summer Arts Series, visit PearlDistrictFW.com.