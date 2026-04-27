Not Every Electric Two-Wheel Vehicle Is an E-Bike Under State Law

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As the weather warms up and more two wheeled vehicles are sharing the roads, the Fort Wayne Police Department is reminding riders and parents that not every electric two-wheel vehicle is legally considered an e-bike in Indiana.

Under Indiana law, an electric bicycle must have operable pedals, a motor of 750 watts or less, and a maximum assisted speed of no more than 28 mph. Vehicles that do not meet that standard are not treated as e-bikes under Indiana law.

Two-wheeled electric vehicles that do not fall into that category are treated as motorcycles for road-use purposes and must be registered, and the operator must have the appropriate license or motorcycle endorsement to lawfully operate on public roadways.

The Fort Wayne Police Department encourages families to understand how a vehicle is classified before purchasing it or allowing it to be ridden on public streets. Just because a vehicle is electric does not automatically make it an e-bike.

Riders should review Indiana law, follow all traffic regulations, and make sure they are operating the proper vehicle in the proper place.