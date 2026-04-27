LADA ‘Through The Looking Glass’ Free Performance At The Embassy

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Unlimited at the Embassy presents a free performance of LADA Through the Looking Glass on Wednesday, April 29, 1 p.m., at the Embassy Theatre.

The production, based on the Alice in Wonderland story by Lewis Carroll, is created by director Gloria Minnich and performed by more than 40 students enrolled in the Life Adult Day Academy. Assistant director is Greg Sitcler. All 70 LADA students created artwork that will be used in the production.

“If you’re looking for a way to escape into a different universe, LADA Through the Looking Glass is a marvelous chance to step into another world for a while, feel the joy and support amazing performers that you wouldn’t see in other capacities,” Minnich said.“Itpromises to be a completely unique and magical event.”

In July 2025, the Embassy acquired Audiences Unlimited, a nonprofit organization that has provided arts performances to individuals in long-term care facilities, councils on aging and adult day service centers for more than 50 years. This is the ninth year for a collaboration with LADA, which also includes 115 interactive music and theater participation sessions at LADA this year.

LADA Through the Looking Glass is made possible thanks to support from the WindSwell Foundation, M.E. Raker Foundation, Life Adult Day Academy, Psi Iota Xi Theta Theta Chapter, the Indiana Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts and Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne.

Doors open at noon for the 1 p.m. performance. No ticket is required for this general seating performance. The Embassy Theatre is located at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

Audiences Unlimited at the Embassy creates cultural experiences that enrich the lives of people with limited access to the arts. Founded in 1974, Audiences Unlimited partners with regional artists to ensure arts performances and classes for all abilities. It merged with the Embassy Theatre in July 2025 to expand cultural outreach and impact for both nonprofit organizations. More information is at audiencesunlimited.org.