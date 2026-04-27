ER Director Offers Dual Perspective On Motorcycle Safety

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As riders take to the roads this season, safety is the best way to ensure every trip ends at home and ready for the next one. Seasoned riders know that the best journeys are built on skill and preparation. Motorcycle helmets are the single most effective way to save lives and reduce the severity of injuries in the event of a crash.

While motorcyclists represent only a small fraction of registered vehicles on the road, their operators face significantly higher stakes according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Motorcycle crashes were 13% of all motor vehicle crashes in 2022. About 6,000 motorcyclists died on our nation’s roads in 2022, and more than 218,000 were treated in emergency departments for crash injuries.

The economic costs of these injuries and deaths are significant; fatal crash injuries to motorcyclists resulted in over $65 billion in lifetime medical, work, and quality of life lost costs in 2022.

Motorcyclists are more likely to die in a crash than car passengers. Per vehicle miles traveled in 2022, the fatality rate for motorcyclists was almost 22 times the passenger car occupant facility rate.

“As both a medical director and a lifelong rider, I see the freedom of the road from the saddle and the reality of the risks from the trauma room,” said Dr. Jack Scott, Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Lutheran Hospital. “Personal safety isn’t just a clinical recommendation, it’s a commitment I make every time I take my bike out during the warmer months. For me, that means a full-face shield, gloves and protective gear for the chest and arms. In an accident, that layer of protection is the only thing between a rider and a life-altering injury.”

Scott adds that it’s incredibly difficult for riders to adjust their speed instantly and often speed is a factor in the cases he treats. To cut down on these risks, Dr. Scott, himself an experienced rider, emphasizes a proactive‘3-5-8’ scanning technique. “Riders need to be hyper-aware, watching three to five feet immediately in front of them, while scanning five to eight seconds down the road to anticipate hazards. Simultaneously, we are calling on drivers to take that second look, sharing the road safely is a two-way street.”

In the event of an emergency it is important to know the location of the nearest emergency department: lutheranhealth.net/emergency-departments.

This article was provided by the Lutheran Health Network, which is a family of more than 6,000 employees, physicians, advanced practice providers and volunteers dedicated to providing compassionate, quality care with the best possible experience, to every patient, every time. As a taxpaying, integrated healthcare delivery system and one of the largest employers in the region, Lutheran Health Network makes a positive impact on the communities we serve. Access points across northeast Indiana include acute care hospitals, specialty hospitals, physician offices, urgent care clinics and outpatient centers. For more information, please visit LutheranHealth.net.