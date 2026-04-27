Waynedale-Based Premier Truck Rental Recognized Among NAFA Top 100 Fleets

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Premier Truck Rental, headquartered at 9138 Bluffton Road in Waynedale, has been named a National Association of Fleet Administrators Top 100 Fleet award recipient for the fourth consecutive year, marking another national recognition for the company’s fleet performance and management.

The NAFA Top 100 Fleet Award honors top-performing fleets across the United States and North America and is open to both public and private sector fleets. As part of the competitive selection process, Premier Truck Rental completed an extensive application that was evaluated in 10 areas of fleet performance, including accountability, asset management, business management, financial management, use of technology and information, maintenance management, professional development, risk management, fuel management, and sustainability.

“We are proud to be recognized by NAFA as a Top 100 Commercial Fleet for the fourth year in a row,” said Jason Gold, chief executive officer of Premier Truck Rental. “This award reflects the commitment of our team through being dedicated to our customers, reimagining daily, leading with integrity, valuing people first and executing with ownership.”

The award highlights Premier Truck Rental’s continued focus on operating an efficient and well-managed commercial fleet while providing customized rental solutions to customers nationwide. The family-owned company has more than 30 years of industry experience and has operated under the PTR name for the past decade. With locations in Indiana and Texas, the company specializes in customized work trucks and trailers serving construction and utility contractors across the country.

NAFA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting excellence in fleet management, provides education, networking, and advocacy for fleet professionals throughout North America. For more information, visit nafa.org.