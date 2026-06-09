Innovative Virtual Program Helps Identify Sepsis Cases

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Battling an infection is tough work for the body’s immune system, and when the immune system struggles, it can tip into a dangerous condition known as sepsis.

Approximately 1.7 million Americans develop sepsis each year, making it one of the leading causes of death for hospital patients. NASCAR driver Kyle Busch recently died at age 41 after developing sepsis following a severe case of pneumonia, a reminder of the severe threat it can pose to patients of any age.

Although most cases of sepsis start before a patient is hospitalized, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), identifying the symptoms early allows healthcare workers to fight back, preventing serious illness, organ damage or death.

“The danger is how fast it can progress,” said Jennifer Rechter, MSN, RN-BC, AG-CNS, clinical nurse specialist and sepsis coordinator for Parkview Health. “What may start as a treatable infection can quickly lead to organ dysfunction, septic shock and even death if it is not recognized and treated promptly. That is why sepsis is considered a race against time.”

What is sepsis?

Sepsis occurs when the body’s response to an infection becomes extreme and starts to damage its own tissues and organs.

Sepsis can develop from many kinds of infection, including bacterial, viral, fungal or parasitic infections. It most often begins in the lungs, urinary tract, abdomen or skin.

Sepsis can occur at any age, but some people are more vulnerable. Higher-risk groups include older adults, infants under age 1, pregnant or post-partum individuals, people with weakened immune systems and those living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, kidney disease or lung disease, according to the CDC.

“People recovering from surgery, a recent illness or hospitalization may also face greater risk,” Rechter said. “In these patients, an infection may worsen more quickly or be harder to recognize in its early stages.”

Sepsis can be prevented if patients practice good hygiene, remain up to date on vaccinations for infectious diseases and reach out to a medical professional if they have an infection that doesn’t seem to be getting better.

Identifying sepsis early

Since patients who develop sepsis are already ill with some kind of infection, recognizing when their condition is taking a turn for the worse can be difficult.

Signs of sepsis include conditions people commonly experience when sick, such as fever, chills, increased heart rate, sleepiness, body pain, rapid breathing or shortness of breath. They may also experience redness, warmth or drainage around a wound, such as if they’ve recently had surgery.

But beyond the bedside physical symptoms, Parkview caregivers are also looking for behind-the-scenes signals that can raise warnings about sepsis, including through an innovative surveillance nursing program.

Since sepsis causes damage to organs, clinicians can spot red flags in a patient’s vital readings such as changes in blood pressure, oxygen levels, lab values and/or overall organ function. While inpatient physicians and nurses are keeping an eye on these readings during their daily care, they receive backup support from Parkview’s systemwide surveillance nursing team.

“Our surveillance nursing program is made up of experienced virtual nurses with critical care backgrounds who use predictive analytics to identify and review patient data and look for early signs that sepsis may be developing,” said Parkview Virtual Care Clinical Director Sara Schneider, MSN, RN. “They’re looking for patterns that suggest infection, clinical deterioration or the need for rapid intervention. When those warning signs appear, the surveillance nurse alerts bedside nurses and providers, so treatment can begin sooner. In short, the program helps catch subtle changes earlier so the right care can happen at the right time.”

By spotting those danger signs earlier, caregivers can promptly intervene and prevent more severe damage to a patient’s body and organs. Treatments for sepsis include blood tests, cultures, IV fluids, antibiotics and close monitoring.

“When sepsis is recognized early, care teams can intervene and greatly improve the chances of recovery,” Schneider said. “At Parkview, surveillance nursing adds another layer of protection, strengthens patient safety and helps prevent new cases from progressing to serious illness.”