Public Meeting: Bluffton Road Trail

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The City of Fort Wayne invites the public to attend an informational meeting regarding the future Poka-Bache Connector Trail. The phase that will be discussed is along the east side of Bluffton Road from Lower Huntington Road to Ferguson Road. Construction will begin in 2028.

The meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m., April 8 at Waynedale United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 2501 Church Street. Please park in the back and enter Door Number 1 by the playground.

During the meeting, project representatives from the City of Fort Wayne and the engineering consultant DLZ will discuss the preliminary trail design. The Poka-Bache Connector will be the longest trail in Indiana when it’s completed at 82 miles long, connecting Pokagon State Park in Angola with Ouabache State Park in Bluffton.

An ASL interpreter will be on site for Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals.

More information can be found here: engage.cityoffortwayne.org/poka-bache-connector-trail