BlackSnake Barber, A Classic Cut With A Personal Touch

3 min read

Imagine sitting in a 100-year-old barber chair, a hot towel draped over your face as the heat melts away the day. The air is filled with warm shaving cream, bay rum, sandalwood, talc, and the clean bite of classic aftershave, while the low hum of clippers and crisp snip of scissors create a steady, familiar rhythm around you. The worn leather, polished steel, and expert pass of the razor make it feel less like a haircut and more like a ritual, leaving you feeling sharp, refreshed, and unmistakably put together.

This experience of a traditional barber shop is what the BlackSnake Barber, Terry “Gino” Weidman MSGT (RET) regularly offers to his clientele. Further than the step-by-step and methodical treatments he performs, Weidman says building relationships is central to what he is trying to do as a barber.

“You never really know why somebody is coming in or what they may be carrying with them, and people often open up when they sit in your chair.” Weidman continued, “Barbering is my ministry… Whether a client is preparing for an event, wants someone to have an enjoyable conversation with, or just wants to feel and look nice, I’m proud to provide a relaxing experience for them.”

In retirement, after 28 years serving in the U.S. Air Force, with many years spent at the Indiana Air National Guard’s 122nd Fighter Wing, Weidman recently started his BlackSnake Barber business at Hair Barn Classics (6510 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46809). His booth is adorned with interesting tributes and memorabilia from local Air Force history and his career. He says the name is a nod to the Revolutionary War figure, General “Mad” Anthony Wayne having been called “Black Snake” by Native Americans, as well as the local 122nd Fighter Wing, known as the Blacksnakes.

Weidman says that he grew up in a small town in southern Indiana that the Waynedale Community reminds him of, and that joining Hair Barn Classics as an independent contractor is a further extension of getting involved in the community. He says he is looking forward to getting more involved in the community that he has worked in for so many years. Hair Barn Classics began as Bob’s Barber Shop on Bluffton Road in the late 1950s. In 1972, owner Bob Hey rebuilt the shop in the shape of a barn and renamed it Bob’s Hair Barn, creating one of Waynedale’s most recognizable small business landmarks. The building was expanded again in 1980, and after Bob Hey’s death in 1985, the business remained in the family through his children, who continued operating it as Hair Barn Classics.

However, the BlackSnake Barber is set to offer a unique set of services tailored for men and young men. “Every man should experience a straight razor shave,” Weidman said of the premier service, noting that he also offers standard barber services for men and women as well. From haircuts to beard trims and lineups to bald head shavings and scalp treatments, the BlackSnake Barbershop offers services for adults and kids (ages 5-12).

If you’re looking for a new experience, comfortable conversation, or simply a professional cut, you can find more information about Terry “Gino” Weidman and the BlackSnake Barber’s full range of services on Facebook, by calling (260) 443-5272 and scheduling an appointment, or by visiting his Squire page at getsquire.com/discover/barbershop/blacksnake-barber-llc-fort-wayne.