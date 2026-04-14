Contact 811 Before Any Digging Project

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As warmer weather brings Hoosiers outdoors for spring home improvement and landscaping projects, NIPSCO is recognizing April as National Safe Digging Month and urging everyone to contact 811 before putting a shovel in the ground.

From planting trees and installing mailboxes to building decks and fences, even small digging projects can pose serious risks if underground natural gas, electric, or other utility lines are accidentally damaged. Contacting 811 at least two full business days before digging allows utilities to mark underground lines at no cost to the homeowner.

“Our natural gas and electric infrastructure is safely delivering energy beneath neighborhoods across Indiana every day,” said NIPSCO President and Chief Operating Officer Vince Parisi. “A simple call to 811 helps protect people, property and the essential services our customers rely on.”

After an 811 request is made by phone or online at Indiana811.org, utility crews mark buried lines using color-coded paint or flags. Because erosion, landscaping and prior construction can change ground conditions, pipelines and other underground utilities may be much closer to the surface than expected.

If a natural gas line is damaged or a gas odor is detected, individuals should STOP work immediately, LEAVE the area and CALL 911 and NIPSCO at 1-800-634-3524 from a safe location.

For more information about safe digging practices, visit Indiana811.org or NIPSCO.com/811.