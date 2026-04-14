FW Conservatory Desert House Reimagined

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The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department officially reopened the Desert House at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker, Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel, Supervisor of Horticulture Gilbert Young, supporters, and public officials celebrated the transformation that provides for a rich and rare Midwest display of specimens of the four major deserts of North America: Great Basin, Mojave, Chihuahuan and Sonoran deserts plus some arid-loving species from Africa, South America, Australia, and Mexico.

“The Botanical Conservatory continues to be proactive and innovative in its approach to providing memorable experiences for guests,” said Mayor Tucker. “The quality of life in Fort Wayne is enhanced by the activities offered through the Botanical Conservatory and Parks and Recreation. We’ve come together as a community committed to helping residents and visitors enjoy our great city.”

“We’re thrilled to open the newly reimagined Desert House and give visitors an immersive look at desert habitats they won’t find elsewhere in the Midwest,” said Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel. “With new plant varieties, enhanced growing conditions and more engaging design, every element was built to deepen the visitor experience. This project reflects strong community support by a number of local foundations and the expertise of our Botanical Conservatory team, who brought it to life.”

“This reimagined Desert House includes ten exceptional desert specimens selected both for their uniqueness and their ability to thrive in this environment,” said Supervisor of Horticulture Gilbert Young. “With improved growing conditions and room to expand the collection, we’re making full use of the space while maintaining a standard of horticultural excellence and honoring Helene Foellinger’s vision to share the beauty of global gardens with our community.”

The Desert House redesign includes:

Remediation of the Desert House soil and rock mulch to make it more suitable for the health and longevity of new plant acquisitions.

Commissioning of decorative and functional retaining walls, allowing new flora to be planted closer to eye level.

Unobstructed and leveled, three-foot wide pathways.

Refurbished heritage interpretation wall with detailed information and graphics.

Plant labels to help identify species, regions and significance.

Regular public hours at the Conservatory include Tuesday-Saturday: 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Thursday, 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. and Sunday: 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. It is closed on Mondays. For more information about the Conservatory, visit botanicalconservatory.org.