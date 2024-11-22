Local Text Ads: November 22 Update
COZY CABIN RETREAT
Cabin sleeps 12+ in a secluded area. Features woods and a pond to fish. Call for more information (260) 433-2856 or
(260) 446-1799
SEARCHING FOR NEXT OF KIN
Charles Pierce, 65, of Fort Wayne passed away October 5, 2024. Family and friends are encouraged to contact Midwest Funeral Home 260-496-9600
R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting and stump grinding we do about anything you can think of FREE ESTIMATE
Phone : 260-579-7299 /
260-258-6113
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
FALL CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
INTERIOR/
EXTERIOR PAINTING
Metal Chimneys, Vent Pipes, Small Jobs Welcome.
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445 or
260-402-8683
HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE
Commercial Office Space
High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office. 750 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd.
Call 260-747-535.
COMMUNITY BREAKFAST
Saturday, Dec. 7, 7:30a-10:30a
Join us for a delicious breakfast on the First Saturday of Each Month!
Cost: Free-Will Offering – No RSVP Required
Serving: Eggs, Bacon, Sausages, Coffee, Orange Juice & Milk
Masonic Lodge No. 739
7039 Elzey St, Ft Wayne
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior
Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
