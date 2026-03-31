City Golf Courses Open For Season

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Foster, Shoaff, and McMillen Park Golf Courses opened for the 2026 season on Thursday, March 26. If a frost occurs, the start time may be delayed. After opening day, the first start time will be 10:00 a.m. at least until the end of the month. Cart conditions for each course and opening for the driving ranges at Shoaff and McMillen will be determined day-to-day. Please call the clubhouse to inquire.

With the completion of the Three Rivers Protection and Overflow Reduction (3RPORT) project by City Utilities, Foster Park Golf Course is entering an exciting period of restoration and improvement. Work continues this season to fully reestablish two holes that were impacted during construction, and the new turf will be given time to grow in and strengthen throughout 2026.

Golfers’ patience is appreciated as the course continues to recover and improve. The Parks and Recreation Department looks forward to returning the course to its full design as the greens mature.

City golf courses begin operations at sunrise and close 30 minutes prior to sunset, weather permitting. When inclement weather occurs, courses may close for a short period, or for the day, depending on the severity of the weather. To check on course availability or to schedule tee times, call the golf course clubhouse where you plan to play.

Foster Park Golf Course 427-6735 www.fostergolfcourse.com

McMillen Park Golf Course and Driving Range 427-6710 www.mcmillengolfcourse.com

Shoaff Park Golf Course and Driving Range 427-6745 www.shoaffgolfcourse.com

Season Passes are on sale at the Main Parks Office (705 East State Blvd.). To schedule league reservations, an outing for a business or tournaments, contact Gary Whitacre, Manager of Golf Operations by phone at 260-427-6016 or email at gary.whitacre@cityoffortwayne.org.

Follow FortWayneParksGolf on Facebook for course conditions and range announcements, information on discounts and more.

Inclement Weather Procedure: Any program changes, facility closures or other weather-related adjustments will be posted to the FWPRD social media pages and website. If the Mayor declares an emergency, all Parks and Recreation facilities and programs will be closed or canceled.