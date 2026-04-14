Showcasing Original Works By Emerging & Local Dance Choreographers

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The Fort Wayne Dance Collective (FWDC) is presenting a live mixed-styles dance experience with their annual, Choreographer’s Lab, shows.

This annual collaborative dance performance features original works by the engrossing choreographic voices of Fort Wayne’s diverse artists. FWDC is excited to present original choreographic works capturing individuals’ subjective realities, as well as societal issues, and imaginative worlds in Choreographer’s Lab. This year’s show explores themes of refuge, festivity, mental wellness, and more.

Fort Wayne Dance Collective’s mission is created around the idea that the movement arts are for everyone. By allowing anyone to create a dance piece, Choreographer’s Lab, ties directly to that mission. Fort Wayne Dance Collective provides the necessary resources and accommodations for anyone to choreograph, making the art form fully accessible to all people. Because Choreographer’s Lab champions inclusive storytelling, this show offers an incredibly compelling experience, showcasing diverse perspectives from the community.

Because of the abundant amount of Choreographer’s with work being featured in the show, there are two separate shows with no crossover. This means that an audience member can come to both a Thursday/Saturday show, and a Friday/Sunday show and have an entirely different experience each time! The choreographers in each show are featured at fwdc.org, for those looking to see a specific piece!

This year the shows will feature two incredible guest artists. Haywire Dance Company will be performing with the Thursday/Saturday cast, and Mikautadze Dance Theatre will be performing with the Friday/Sunday cast.

Choreographer’s Lab is a vibrant display of community, artistry, and athletic movement through original works.

“I’ve been participating in the lab since I was thirteen. I recently put on my own show. The lab equipped me to do something like that. It teaches you every element of putting on a show, not just dancing or choreographing,” shares Aquilla Young, Choreographer’s Lab Choreographer & Professional Performing Artist at FWDC.

“The Choreographer’s Lab opens up a space for artists like myself to create with no boundaries and no limits,” says Torion Pickett, Choreographer and FWDC Professional Performing Artist.

For the first time ever, the cast will offer three performances of each different Choreographer’s Lab show (six performances in total). The shows are: April 30 at 7:00 PM, May 1 at 7:00 PM, May 2 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM, and May 3 at 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM, 2026. The performances will be held at Fort Wayne Dance Collective at 437 E Berry St. Doors open a half hour prior to the show.

The 2026 performances of Choreographer’s Lab are supported by National Endowment for the Arts, Indiana Arts Commission, Foellinger Foundation, Arts United, Flagstar Foundation, Community Foundation, Grabill Family Dentistry, Plymouth Benevolence Fund, English Bonter Mitchell Foundation, WindSwell, The Ardelle and Theresa Glaze Foundation, The Edward M. Wilson Foundation, and Fort Wayne Kia.

Tickets for Choreographer’s Lab are $15 and can be purchased at fwdc.org.