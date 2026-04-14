Bowl For Kids’ Sake Raises $270K

3 min read

Big Brothers Big Sisters concluded a successful year of Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraising, surpassing its goal of $250,000 for its mentorship programs across Northeast Indiana.

Presented by Pro Resources, the annual bowling fundraiser hosted in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble, and Steuben counties drew in hundreds of players across its sessions this March. Each team had a BIG goal to raise $500 for Littles in the programs and the 300+ Littles on the waitlist, with special “Kids’ Champs” teams going above and beyond to raise $5,000. With dedicated players and corporate partners, BBBS surpassed its goal, raising more than $270,000. Each county will retain the funds it raised to support current and future matches in the region, just like Little Brother Luke and Big Brother Steve.

Meet Big Brother Steve and Little Brother Luke, who were just matched, thanks to Bowl For Kids’ Sake. Smart and creative, Luke needed a Big Brother to match his energy. Thankfully, he found that in the enthusiastic and funny Big Brother Steve! Though they haven’t been matched long, Luke and Steve can always find something to talk about among their many shared interests: cars, ice cream, shoes, soccer, animals, and crafts. The well-matched pair is excited to keep getting to know each other through their friendly Battleship competitions and lunchtime chats. Everyone can’t wait to see what’s next for these two peas in a pod!

“I’m confident that with his confidence and outgoing personality, our relationship and trust in each other will continue to grow,” Big Brother Steve shared.

People from across these counties came together not only to support the youth programs financially but also with their time, with many individuals seeking more ways to get involved. During Bowl For Kids’ Sake, BBBS received 48 inquiries from individuals looking for one-time volunteer opportunities, willing to host presentations, and seeking to become mentors.

BBBS would like to express its sincerest gratitude to every player who became a “Game Changer” for Littles through Bowl For Kids’ Sake. However, there are still 300+ youth waiting for a mentor in their lives across Northeast Indiana. For those who were not able to participate, visit the BBBS website at bbbsnei.org to learn ways you can still get involved, such as the simple and fun School Buddies program.

BBBS would also like to give a special ‘thank you’ to the sponsors that made these BFKS sessions possible: First Merchants Bank, ThunderBowl #1, Ashley Industrial Molding, Bowen Health of Noble and DeKalb County, Core Mechanical Services Inc., Gunsaullus Industrial Services, Optimist Club of Fort Wayne, PepsiCo., Pizza Hut, Shambaugh & Son L.P., Local UAW, Warsaw Breakfast Optimists, AccuTemp, Alum-Elec Structures Inc., Bunge, Color Master Inc., Fort Wayne Metals, Hoosier Pattern Inc., Kiwanis Club of Warsaw, K105 FM, Kohl’s, Linder Oil Company Inc., Master Spas, OmniSource, PHP, PNC, SYM Financial Advisors, Wayne Pipe & Supply Inc., United Way of Whitley and Kosciusko, 97.3 WMEE, Wildman Business Group, and WIRCO.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is BBBS’s largest and most important annual fundraiser. Team captains form a team of 5, raise $100 per person, and then come out to their selected bowling session. After that, they show up to their session for a bowling party put on by Big Brothers Big Sisters with prizes, pizza, and pop or beer at no cost to the attendees. You’ll never have more fun in a pair of rented shoes.

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. For 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated under the belief that the ability to succeed and thrive in life is inherent in all children. As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. To learn how you can positively impact a child’s life, donate, or volunteer visit bbbsnei.org.

For those who missed this year’s Bowl For Kids’ Sake, be sure to watch out for the next one! To get involved with next year’s bowling fundraiser or other events, contact Randi Bebout at randi.bebout@bbbsnei.org or (260) 203-3330.